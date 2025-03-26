When I was a kid, I listened to comedy albums. Everything from Billy Crystal to Abbott and Costello. Steve Martin to George Burns. New Year’s Eve was for watching the Marx Brothers. Sunday night was listening to Dr. Demento on the radio. Saturday nights in high school was a religious practice of viewing “Saturday Night Live.” And nights when I got to catch David Letterman felt like a form of self-discovery. After college, I wrote jokes for a friend who was making her foray into stand-up. While I do love stand-up, I admit, there is terrific risk in setting foot into a comedy show. Bad stand-up, or even mediocre, is a singularly terrible event. I’m happy to share here with you, dear reader, that next Friday night, April 4, at 7:30 p.m., the Chocolate Church Arts Center is presenting a legit funny comedian, Jon Rudnitsky.

Comedy troubadour, former SNL cast member and now burgeoning movie star, Jon Rudnitsky is in Bath for a night of laughs on the CCAC main stage. Honestly, I am new to Rudnitsky’s work. What I am drawn to is first, he is considered one of the best at crowd work — an improvisatory form where comedians engage the audience in conversation and banter. I love the high-wire act of this form and am thrilled by an opportunity to see a young master like Rudnitsky at work. The other aspect of his work that I find exciting is his physicality. While his crowd work has a coolness to it, when he allows it, his physical comedy, including a wonderful mix of pantomime, dance and what I think can only be called cartoonish. His “Saturday Night Live” audition is physical, frenetic and very funny.

Rudnitsky, whose career spans film, TV and voice acting, has made waves with his roles in a wide variety of projects. His career began as a performer with the Los Angeles troupe The Groundlings in the early 2000s. On the small screen, Jon was the only cast member hired for the 41st season (2015) of SNL where his Weekend Update “Dirty Dancing” skit was a season highlight. He appeared as Young Larry on “Curb Your Enthusiasm,” and with George Clooney in the Hulu Series “CATCH-22.” Rudnitsky was in the 2024 Netflix holiday film “Our Little Secret,” starring Lindsay Lohan; and the Amazon holiday movie “The Red One,” alongside Dwayne Johnson and JK Simmons; “Home Again” (with Reese Witherspoon); and “Summer Days and Summer Nights” (directed by Ed Burns).

Rudnitsky’s comedic roots go back to his time at the University of Southern California’s prestigious BFA Acting Conservatory, where he was honored with the John Ritter Memorial Award for Outstanding Comedic Performance. Now based in New York City, he continues to perform regularly at the famed Comedy Cellar, where his sharp wit and friendly-but-sardonic delivery keep audiences coming back for more. The CCAC invites you to take a risk on Jon Rudnitsky and experience live, in person, with a couple hundred other folks, a thrilling, and I’m betting hilarious, encounter between an audience and a comic.

Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.

