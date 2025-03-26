In support of increasing tax on tobacco products

The Maine Legislature is considering a tax increase on tobacco products. As a public health professional with nearly 10 years of experience, I am in full support of this proposal.

Maine’s overall cancer rate is the highest in New England, and one of the most common newly diagnosed cancers in Maine is lung cancer. Research shows that people who use tobacco are 15-30 times more likely to develop lung cancer than those who don’t smoke, and nearly 9 out of 10 adults who smoke cigarettes daily first tried smoking by age 18.

I grew up during a time when smoking cigarettes was considered “cool” in the media I consumed, from the television shows and movies I watched to the books that I read. I am thankful that I never was pressured or presented with the opportunity to smoke, but I know some people are not as lucky. Smoking tobacco is a struggle long into adulthood.

Raising the tobacco tax is a proven strategy for reducing youth tobacco use. Raising the tax on cigarettes from $2 per pack to $3 per pack will help ensure that Maine youth and young adults become healthy and thriving members of their communities, free from addiction.

I’ve told my legislators that I am in support of raising the tobacco tax, and I think you should, too.

Sarah Fisher,

Harpswell

Why Trump wants Canada

I’ve recently discovered why Donald Trump wants Canada. He is obsessed with being the best, the most, at everything. Someone recently informed him that America is not the largest country in the world — it is only fourth! Only fourth? In order of land mass, Russia, Canada and China are all larger!. He can’t stand it! So, if he can combine the USA and Canada, he … (sorry) we will become the largest country and we can proudly say: we will MACAGA!

Hubbard C. Goodrich,

Harpswell

Trump is a bully; Mills is a dignified official

President Trump’s demand for a “full-throated apology” from Gov. Mills is outrageous bullying. It has no place in public discourse.

I recognize that Gov. Mills is in a difficult situation. Maine is vulnerable to extortion from Trump, being heavily dependent on defense contracts. The governor must carefully consider her response and consult with the appropriate people. Whatever decision is made, I am sure that Gov. Mills will give a response that is dignified, respectful of all concerned and as effective as possible while protecting the state’s honor.

Whatever the governor’s response is, I will support her in the confidence that she will serve as an example of how a high public official should conduct herself.

Kevin Twine,

Bowdoinham

