Like many people attracted to animal welfare as a career, I am, by nature, a helper and a problem solver. I have seen that the myriad problems that face pets and pet owners are complex and often a facet of larger issues in people’s lives, but I still want to do as much as I can individually and for my organization to do as much as it can collectively. Whether we can help in a given situation is a nuanced question; there are many shades of gray in between the black and white answers of “yes” or “no.”

On a daily basis, we juggle many factors to determine whether we are able to help in a given situation. Let’s look at a simple request, “Can you take my dog?” First, we need to determine if the dog resides in our 39-town service area. If he does not, we direct the caller to the animal shelter that serves their town. Especially in the busier months of the summer, we often hear that the shelter that serves the caller cannot take the dog in the timeframe the guardian needs. Many Maine shelters are small, having only 20 or fewer dog kennels for all their functions, including stray holding, adoptions and owner admissions. When they are full, they need to schedule into the future. If we have available space in our shelters, we may choose to accept a pet from outside our service area, depending on the situation.

Next, we proceed to asking why the guardian is no longer able to keep the dog. The answer to this question determines the next steps. If the guardian is unable to keep the dog due to being evicted that day, their need is more urgent than someone losing their housing in several weeks, and we would schedule an appointment for the dog to be admitted accordingly. Needing to surrender the dog to a shelter because he has harmed a person or another animal is a different shade of gray. A host of questions need to be asked, such as whether skin was broken (rabies quarantine laws pertain), what was occurring at the time of the bite, how severe was it and so on, with each answer leading to another line of inquiry. A minor bite where a tooth shallowly scraped skin when a dog was in pain is very different than deep puncture wounds given while guarding a resource such as a toy.

Once we know why the pet needs to come to us, we determine if we need to consult other members of our team. For example, if someone calls during the height of kitten season to admit a nursing mom with newborn kittens, we would consult with the foster team to see if we have an open foster home. If the pet being admitted has a medical condition, we would consult with our clinic team to determine if the issue is within our capacity to diagnose or treat.

It is hard to say “no” when asked for assistance, but sometimes we have no other option. I wish circumstances were otherwise, but the hard reality is that we do not have the resources — human, financial and otherwise — to help every pet in the state. There are times when we cannot take a dog from outside our towns or tell an upset guardian that we cannot give their pet the medical treatment needed to save its life. When you care for thousands of animals annually as we do, decisions for the greater good need to be made.

When weighing a $10,000 medical situation for a single pet, we have to assess how many other pets we could potentially help with that money. For example, $10,000 would purchase all our canine distemper vaccines for a year. On the other hand, depending on the animal and the situation, we may be able to ask donors for financial help for that animal or raise money for our medical fund with their story.

The shades of gray can be difficult to navigate, and making clear decisions without a functioning crystal ball to see into the future often feels like groping around in the dark, but we do the best we can with the information and circumstances we have on any given day. We strive to remain true to our core values of compassion, connection and connectivity in everything we do, and to help the pets and people in our community as much as we possibly can.

Jess Townsend is executive director of Midcoast Humane in Brunswick.

Copy the Story Link