Imagine walking into your kitchen on an early spring morning when the snow still threatens to delay blooming plants outside. You can harvest a handful of fresh, vibrant greens on your counter for your breakfast smoothie and smile. No plastic packaging to throw away, no transportation emissions, no questions about agricultural practices — just pure, nutrient-dense food you’ve grown yourself.

Let’s explore one of the most powerful yet accessible ways to reduce your environmental footprint while dramatically improving your access to fresh, healthy food: growing your own sprouts and microgreens.

This practice is actually an ancient and natural form of food production, adapted for modern kitchens. Whether you have a sunny windowsill or just a quiet corner of your counter, you can join a growing movement of people taking control of their food supply while helping to reduce agricultural impact on our planet.

Before diving in, let’s understand the difference between sprouts and microgreens, because they offer different benefits and require different approaches. Sprouts are germinated seeds eaten whole, root and all, grown without soil or lights, using just water. They’re ready in less than a week and require minimal equipment.

While they’re super easy to grow, they require careful attention to cleanliness if you eat them raw. You can reduce the chance of pathogens on sprouts by rinsing them with clean water or cooking them, such as by adding them to a stir fry.

Microgreens, on the other hand, are young vegetable greens harvested after their first true leaves appear, typically when they’re less than 3 inches tall. There’s less risk of pathogens in microgreens because exposing the leaves to light tends to dry out the surface of the plants and make them less hospitable to the types of microorganisms that cause foodborne illnesses.

You generally use little scissors to cut microgreens at the stems, eating the tops of the plants and composting the roots to produce potting soil for your next batch of microgreens. It’s still a good idea to rinse microgreens in clean water before consuming them and avoid eating wilted or soiled plants. Though they take a bit more equipment and time (up to two weeks), microgreens reward you with intense flavors and high nutrient density.

Your journey into indoor growing can start simply. Here’s how to be a sprout pioneer if you’re just beginning or have limited space and time. Sprouting requires just a mason jar and sprouting lid — about $10 total. Spend five minutes each day rinsing your sprouts, and you’ll have your first harvest within a week. Start with foolproof varieties like alfalfa, mung beans or radish.

Growing microgreens in soil is another step on the rewarding journey to home food production. A basic microgreens setup requires just a growing tray, soil and seeds — about $30. Your sunny windowsill becomes a mini garden producing nutrient-dense greens like radish shoots, pea shoots and sunflower greens. For variety, try growing basil, parsley, dill and other hardy herbs. Ten minutes of daily attention yields flavorful, fresh harvests every week.

Choosing the right seeds yields the best success, and understanding the difference between conventional and organic seeds matters. Conventional seeds might be treated with fungicides or pesticides, while organic seeds are never treated with synthetic chemicals. Look for seeds labeled explicitly for sprouting or microgreens from reputable suppliers like Johnny’s, High Mowing, Baker Creek or Seed Savers Exchange. Store your seeds properly to maintain their vitality: Keep them cool and dry in airtight containers labeled with purchase dates. Canning jars work great.

Most seeds remain viable for two or three years, though some, like onion family seeds, last just one year. Others, like tomatoes, can stay viable for five years or more. Growing microgreens indoors perfectly complements your garden if you’re an outdoor gardener. Let some of your outdoor plants go to seed — many common garden vegetables like basil, arugula, radish, kale, beets and cilantro make excellent microgreens.

Growing your own sprouts and microgreens results in a remarkable reduction in environmental impact. One pound of seeds can produce up to 10 pounds of microgreens in a space no larger than a typical microwave. The same nutrition from conventional agriculture — which waits to harvest mature plants when they are much bigger, full of fiber, carbohydrates and water but not much more nutrition — would require about 10 times more growing space. Plus, you’re eliminating packaging waste and transportation emissions.

Start your journey this week with these simple steps:

• Purchase organic sprouting seeds from a reputable supplier.

• Set up your first growing vessel (jar for sprouts or tray for microgreens).

• Establish a daily routine of monitoring and caring for your crops.

• Track your results and learn from each harvest.

• Celebrate your first homegrown meal.

Each handful of greens you grow represents a small but meaningful step toward a healthier planet — and a healthier you!

Peggy Siegle and Fred Horch are principals of Sustainable Practice. To receive expert action guides to help your household and organizations become superbly sustainable, visit SustainablePractice.Life and subscribe for free to One Step This Week.

