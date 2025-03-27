While last week’s and Monday’s snow didn’t make it feel very spring-like, the sounds of birds everywhere you go certainly have. Our backyard is filled with a colorful array of everything from goldfinches to blue birds — a new sighting this season. Their colors and sounds make the gray, dull mornings feel brighter, particularly as the landscape is in its interim brown phase that lies after bright snow and before bright green leaves. Our yards aren’t the only places, however, that birds are active at this time of year.

Along the coast, there seem to be ducks everywhere. Some are returning from warmer places where, like many of the songbirds, they have overwintered. Others have been here all winter, albeit less active than they are now. Their songs aren’t as lovely and twittery as the warblers and chickadees, more often resembling a croak or a gronk, and their plumage is not as bright as the showy male cardinals and bluejays, but they are just as intriguing if you are able to get to know them a bit.

I am very much an amateur birder and have to admit that many species of ducks look pretty much the same to me. Their often drab coloration is perfectly designed to camouflage their otherwise exposed bodies floating on the water, but it does make them very difficult to tell apart. The Maine Department of Marine Resources has an excellent web page that gives an overview of Maine’s waterfowl, which includes a total of 34 species. These include dabbling ducks, diving ducks, sea ducks and geese. About half of all of these stick around all winter.

Diving ducks and sea ducks are the ones that spend their lives farther out on the water. The divers shoot their bodies down through the water like little torpedoes by kicking their thickly webbed feet and folding their wings back to get down to their prey. Common divers include goldeneyes, buffleheads, mergansers. Some of these also frequent freshwater habitats. Sea ducks are those that stay only in saltwater and include some of the larger species like eiders and scoters.

Dabbling ducks comprise the largest category and are also one of the easiest to view given their near-shore habitat. Dabbling ducks are the ones you see with their tails pointed up out of the water as they stick their bills down to poke around under the water for food. Common dabblers are mallards, teals, wood ducks and black ducks.

Black ducks are, at first glance, one of the most boring of the dabbling ducks, but they have several characteristics that make them particularly unique. First, they are one of the steadfast duck species that stick around all winter. While some black ducks migrate, many of them bear the Maine winters all the way through, seeking out open patches of water where they can feed. Second, when many other spring birds devote a lot of energy to developing fancy breeding plumage, male black ducks keep it simple. They look pretty much the same as the females — dark brownish-black with a greenish bill. Perhaps that is, in part, because they have long-lasting relationships and don’t have to attract a new mate every season. Some black ducks stay together for many years. They are also often observed floating around in pairs rather than in the gregarious groups of large numbers of other ducks. Both male and female black ducks do, however, have a hidden flash of color. If you are able to see them feeding in clear water, you might see why their species name is “rubripes” — Latin for red feet.

Their harsh quacks and plain feathers might not be as captivating as the showy bluebird with its sweet warbles, but black ducks are a fixture of the Maine coastal scene that both symbolize the heartiness required to stick out the winter as well as the promise of spring.

Susan Olcott is the director of strategic partnerships at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

Copy the Story Link