A statewide nonprofit that supports veterans received $30,000 in donations raised during a winter charity softball tournament.

Maine Veterans in Need will use the money to help Maine veterans cover everyday expenses. The organization accepted the check during a March 18 ceremony at the Topsham American Legion.

The funds were raised through the annual Winter Classic softball tournament.

According to Maine Veterans in Need, the nonprofit assists about 29 veterans per month, helping them with expenses ranging from food and gas cards to covering vehicle repairs. More recently, Maine Veterans in Need began to work with formerly incarcerated veterans.

“One veteran that I worked with at the end of last year had been incarcerated for 30 years, and he had no support system when he got out,” said David Patch, president of Maine Veterans in Need. “When he got out, we set up an appointment with the [Department of Veteran Affairs] to get him into health care.”

The mission of Maine Veterans in Need is to help veterans facing financial challenges and more quickly connect them to programs to counter emergencies, such as transitioning veterans experiencing homelessness into stable housing.

The nonprofit network includes multiple state and local nonprofits across Maine. It assists veterans in connecting with the resources they need, such as shelters, the American Red Cross, Operation Brotherhood and V.E.T.S. Trailers.

“The problem is by the time that money goes to state and then the state sends it to the various organizations that provide the services, it comes with rules and regulations that prevent that from happening,” Patch said.

“The economy is such that people are living on the margin and, all of a sudden, [Central Maine Power] decides they need to raise the rates, and that puts them over the edge, or the gas prices go from $3 to $3.50, and they need transportation,” Patch said. “So [the veterans] are faced with these things, and if they are not homeless, they will be homeless if you don’t take care of these situations.”

