Rockland Public Library will present Bill Gerencer to lead the discussion “Considering the New England Working Waterfront” at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, April 3. This event is free and open to all.

Gerencer is a 40-plus-year veteran of the New England working waterfront, who has served as lobsterman, commercial fisherman, fish buyer, sales, corporate trainer, fisheries management advisor and oyster curator. He is currently retired and employed part time at an oyster farm.

In this program, Gerencer will discuss his career and his new book, “Working Waterfront,” which offers an insider’s view of the world of seafood from deck to dining table. The New England waterfront borders the Gulf of Maine and Georges Bank — one of the most important, vibrant and productive of the world’s fishing grounds.

This event will take place in the Community Room and will be livestreamed via Zoom; the Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. For more information or for Zoom links, email elewis@rocklandmaine.gov.

