Ian Britt started race walking as a freshman to win a bet. Two years later, he is a two-time national champion.

“The first race I did, my friend ended up not racing it, so I guess I won the bet, but I got disqualified from that one because I didn’t know what I was doing,” Britt said. “I was watching a YouTube video trying to learn the form — because it’s a weird form — on the way up to (the race in) Orono.”

Now a junior at Mt. Ararat, Britt has embraced the form, and he’s been able to go as far as he does fast in race walking.

On March 13, he won his first 1-mile race walk national championship at the New Balance Nationals Indoor in Boston, and on March 15, less than 48 hours later, he claimed his second crown at Nike Indoor Nationals in New York City.

Britt’s Boston performance, a time of 6 minutes and 57.64 seconds, set a New Balance Nationals meet record by 8.32 seconds and was a 45.68-second improvement by Britt from last year’s indoor championship. His Nike Indoor Nationals time was slower, 7:09.30, but still faster than the rest of the seven-person field.

“I was a little surprised at what I could do,” Britt said. “I haven’t raced race walk in the mile, or really raced it, since last June at Nationals. So because I didn’t go to the any of the indoor meets … I wasn’t really knowing what I was gonna do yet, but I knew my competition — Joshua Rothery (of Maryland) and Matthew Wombacker (of New York) — were in good shape. They’ve been training hard. Just went out there trying to win it, and I think I got like a 36-second PR at New Balance, which is pretty insane.”

After claiming his first championship crown, Britt and his family drove from Boston back home to Topsham that night. He said he didn’t fall asleep until 3 a.m. because of the adrenaline. The next morning, the family got back in the car to drive to New York City, where Britt got a full night’s worth of rest before the second meet of the week.

At New Balance, Britt didn’t lead until midway through the race, and was faster in the second half of the race than the first. But at Nike, Britt overtook the lead halfway through the second lap and kept gaining separation.

Rothery came in second place at both meets (7:07.52 at New Balance, 7:24.84 at Nike), and Wombacker finished in third place at Nike after being disqualified at New Balance.

The rules of race walking are strictly enforced by judges — one foot must maintain contact with the ground at all time, and the leading leg must be straightened as the foot makes contact until the body passes over the leg. Each warning risks disqualification.

The form can be tough on Britt’s knees, and Mt. Ararat track and field coach Cuyler Greene, requires fortitude.

“You can just see the look on his face, he is in a far away zone, totally focused,” Greene said. “And to be able to maintain that form in such discomfort and pushing yourself to go your fastest, it takes so much mental toughness to do that.”

Greene does not coach Britt in the race walk — he trains once a week with the Auburn-based Maine Race Walkers club team — but she has seen and been impressed with his commitment and growth since his first national meet in June 2023.

“He shoveled (snow) off a lane at the (Mt. Ararat) track so he could train out here, he would go to the Auburn Mall, so he has a place to walk and train, and that’s how he made that huge improvement,” Greene said. “He certainly had an aptitude for it, but he put in the work to make that improvement.”

For the upcoming spring season, Britt wants to continue besting his times and claim his first outdoor Class A title. By helping other Mt. Ararat athletes who have expressed interest in the event, and in turn gain more training partners, Britt is confident these goals are attainable.

“Just consistently working hard, keep putting in all I got in the workouts, and just see where it goes,” Britt said. “Just keep doing what I’m doing, really.”

