SEBRING, Fla. – Julie Adelle Carey, 78, passed away on March 4, 2025. She was born on May 17, 1946, in Augusta, to the late Alphonse Calix and Laura Amy Levasseur.

A woman of deep faith, Julie was a devout Catholic and a devoted member of St. Mary’s Holiness Catholic Church. She was also actively involved in the American Legion, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW), and the Knights of Columbus.

Since 2001, Julie spent part of her time in Highlands County, cherishing the community and friendships she built there. Julie shared a loving and fulfilling life with her husband, Antonio Carey, with whom she built a home filled with warmth and companionship.

She is survived by her brothers James Levasseur (Linda Ross) of Litchfield and Joseph Levasseur (Sue) of Brunswick; and her beloved granddaughter, Kerra Hall of Litchfield.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her son, Matthew Scott Carey; and her brother, Rodney Levasseur.

Known for her sociable nature, Julie loved spending time with friends and family. She found joy in cooking and sharing meals, whether at home or dining out. Her warmth, kindness, and vibrant presence will be deeply missed by those who knew and loved her. May she rest in eternal peace.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, March 29, at 1 p.m., at Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home Chapel, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, Fla., with Father Jose Gonzalez officiating.

Arrangements entrusted to: Stephenson-Nelson Funeral Home, 4001 Sebring Parkway, Sebring, FL 33870

Online condolences may be left at http://www.stephensonnelsonfh.com

