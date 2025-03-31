On the night of April 18, 1775, Paul Revere set off on horseback toward Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, with the warning that the British were coming. Nearly 250 years later, a former director of the Concord Museum will tell the story of this ride and the beginning of the American Revolution at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.

Brunswick-based Pejepscot History Center will present “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” told by Tom Putnam at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the museum’s Long Reach Hall. Putnam previously directed the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum and worked at the National Archives and Records Administration.

Attendees of the event will get a rare look at a painted drum captured from the British at the Battle of Bunker Hill in June 1775. The drum, which eventually made its way to Harpswell, has been in Pejepscot History Center’s collection for decades.

“According to our records, [the drum] was purchased by Captain Walter Merryman shortly after the capture,” PHC Executive Director Larissa Picard said in a prepared release. “It descended in his Harpswell family and was repurposed for the Civil War by Andrew Alexander, who served in the 20th Maine Regiment — led by none other than Joshua Chamberlain. It’s quite a treasure.”

With his 1860 poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride,” Brunswick’s Henry Wadsworth Longfellow elevated the rider to mythic status, even though several additional riders joined Revere that night. An abolitionist, Longfellow wrote the poem as a call to action to northerners against the threats of the south to secede from the union the year before the Civil War.

Advance registration for the event is required. Tickets for the event are $15 general admission and $10 for members of Pejepscot History Center, and are available at pejepscothistorical.org or by calling 729-6606.

