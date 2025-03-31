On the night of April 18, 1775, Paul Revere set off on horseback toward Lexington and Concord, Massachusetts, with the warning that the British were coming. Nearly 250 years later, a former director of the Concord Museum will tell the story of this ride and the beginning of the American Revolution at the Maine Maritime Museum in Bath.
Brunswick-based Pejepscot History Center will present “The Midnight Ride of Paul Revere” told by Tom Putnam at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 10, at the museum’s Long Reach Hall. Putnam previously directed the John F. Kennedy Library and Museum and worked at the National Archives and Records Administration.
Attendees of the event will get a rare look at a painted drum captured from the British at the Battle of Bunker Hill in June 1775. The drum, which eventually made its way to Harpswell, has been in Pejepscot History Center’s collection for decades.
“According to our records, [the drum] was purchased by Captain Walter Merryman shortly after the capture,” PHC Executive Director Larissa Picard said in a prepared release. “It descended in his Harpswell family and was repurposed for the Civil War by Andrew Alexander, who served in the 20th Maine Regiment — led by none other than Joshua Chamberlain. It’s quite a treasure.”
With his 1860 poem, “Paul Revere’s Ride,” Brunswick’s Henry Wadsworth Longfellow elevated the rider to mythic status, even though several additional riders joined Revere that night. An abolitionist, Longfellow wrote the poem as a call to action to northerners against the threats of the south to secede from the union the year before the Civil War.
Advance registration for the event is required. Tickets for the event are $15 general admission and $10 for members of Pejepscot History Center, and are available at pejepscothistorical.org or by calling 729-6606.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.