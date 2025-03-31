Richmond Middle High School recently received cash and in-kind contributions totaling $4,105 from the Downeast Credit Union & Insurance Downeast Dunker program to help purchase new warm up uniforms, supplies for concessions and other school and booster needs.

The Richmond school was one of five participating schools that benefitted from the credit union’s fundraising effort throughout the basketball season. RMHS received $2,660 in cash from donations and fundraising, plus $1,445 in in-kind contributions.

“The program Downeast Dunkers was a wonderful success,” Downeast Credit Union Branch Manager Carol Hoopingarner said in a prepared release. “The community rallied and had a great time participating. The middle school students participated and wore the bobcat mascot, and the elementary students helped retrieve the balls at each game. Members of the community said it was a wonderful idea and enjoyed watching the crowd get excited.”

The Downeast Dunkers program included a ball toss fundraiser where fans had a chance at winning a $100 gift card if they successfully tossed a ball into a wagon on court. Downeast also designed and coordinated T-shirt tosses to generate fan excitement between quarters. Student athletes were involved in the Downeast Dunkers program as every free throw the varsity players made throughout the season added $1 to the total.

Downeast Credit Union and Insurance contributed over $23,000 in donations during this inaugural season of Downeast Dunkers.

Copy the Story Link