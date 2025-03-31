Richmond Middle High School recently received cash and in-kind contributions totaling $4,105 from the Downeast Credit Union & Insurance Downeast Dunker program to help purchase new warm up uniforms, supplies for concessions and other school and booster needs.
The Richmond school was one of five participating schools that benefitted from the credit union’s fundraising effort throughout the basketball season. RMHS received $2,660 in cash from donations and fundraising, plus $1,445 in in-kind contributions.
“The program Downeast Dunkers was a wonderful success,” Downeast Credit Union Branch Manager Carol Hoopingarner said in a prepared release. “The community rallied and had a great time participating. The middle school students participated and wore the bobcat mascot, and the elementary students helped retrieve the balls at each game. Members of the community said it was a wonderful idea and enjoyed watching the crowd get excited.”
The Downeast Dunkers program included a ball toss fundraiser where fans had a chance at winning a $100 gift card if they successfully tossed a ball into a wagon on court. Downeast also designed and coordinated T-shirt tosses to generate fan excitement between quarters. Student athletes were involved in the Downeast Dunkers program as every free throw the varsity players made throughout the season added $1 to the total.
Downeast Credit Union and Insurance contributed over $23,000 in donations during this inaugural season of Downeast Dunkers.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.