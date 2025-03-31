Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, introduced legislation on March 25 that would restore free admission to state parks and historic sites for the immediate family members of veterans and active military personnel.
“When a person serves in the military, in many ways, so does their family,” Hepler said. “Veterans make up nearly 10% of Maine’s population, the fifth-highest percentage in the nation with more than 105,000 living here. My bill aims to extend admission to the family members of our veterans as a small way to also recognize their sacrifices, so they too can freely access and enjoy our state parks and historic sites.”
LD 1043 would build on current law, which provides free admission to state parks and historic sites for Maine veterans holding a lifetime park pass. Hepler’s proposal to also provide free admission to veterans’ immediate family members would restore previous law. Immediate family members would include a veteran’s spouse, domestic partner and dependent children.
The Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a work session on the bill in the coming weeks.
Hepler is the House chairperson of the Marine Resources Committee and is a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee. She is serving her fourth term in the Maine House and represents Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath and Woolwich. Hepler’s district also includes both Popham Beach State Park and Reid State Park.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.