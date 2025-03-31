Rep. Allison Hepler, D-Woolwich, introduced legislation on March 25 that would restore free admission to state parks and historic sites for the immediate family members of veterans and active military personnel.

“When a person serves in the military, in many ways, so does their family,” Hepler said. “Veterans make up nearly 10% of Maine’s population, the fifth-highest percentage in the nation with more than 105,000 living here. My bill aims to extend admission to the family members of our veterans as a small way to also recognize their sacrifices, so they too can freely access and enjoy our state parks and historic sites.”

LD 1043 would build on current law, which provides free admission to state parks and historic sites for Maine veterans holding a lifetime park pass. Hepler’s proposal to also provide free admission to veterans’ immediate family members would restore previous law. Immediate family members would include a veteran’s spouse, domestic partner and dependent children.

The Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry will hold a work session on the bill in the coming weeks.

Hepler is the House chairperson of the Marine Resources Committee and is a member of the Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry Committee. She is serving her fourth term in the Maine House and represents Arrowsic, Georgetown, Phippsburg, West Bath and Woolwich. Hepler’s district also includes both Popham Beach State Park and Reid State Park.

Copy the Story Link