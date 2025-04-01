The Town of Brunswick has partnered up with Mere Point Oyster Co., Brunswick-Topsham Land Trust and others for the fourth annual Coastal Cleanup event on Saturday, April 5. Cleanup will be from 10 a.m. to noon alongside Paul’s Marina, Merrymeeting Shellfish Co., Smith’s Boatyard and Flight Deck Brewing in celebration of Earth Day.

All ages are welcome to volunteer. The event will include scavenger hunts and a shell-decorating station so children will have fun while making a positive impact on the environment.

Volunteers will be organized into different groups to cover the most shoreline effectively. When registering, make sure to list everyone in your group. Base “agility level” on the least-agile member of your group for safety reasons.

After the cleanup, there will complimentary oysters courtesy of Mere Point Oyster Company, and all are welcome to join the rest of the cleanup volunteers at Flight Deck Brewery in Brunswick.

Register to volunteer at tinyurl.com/mwcmtmzm. Cleanup rain date is Sunday, April 6. For more information, contact event organizers Kelly Punch at Mere Point Oyster Co., kelly@merepointoyster.com or (978) 793-1242); or Ashley Charles, Brunswick’s environmental planner, at acharleson@brunswickme.gov or (207) 721-4025.

