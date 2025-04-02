River Arts in Damariscotta is showing a new solo exhibition, “On the Edge” by Beth Downey, from April 3-23 in the River Room. There will be a public opening reception from 2-4 p.m. Saturday, April 12.

Downey’s bold, colorful paintings are inspired by the vibrant natural landscapes she has called home — from the lush Caribbean Islands, where she lived and worked for 25 years, to the rugged coastline of New Harbor, Maine, where she now resides. Born and raised in Boston, Downey earned a BFA from the Massachusetts College of Art. While building a career in the corporate world, she remained dedicated to her artistic practice, painting in her spare time, attending workshops with accomplished artists and showcasing her work in local exhibitions on Saint Thomas. Downey later deepened her engagement with the art world by working in prestigious galleries in South Florida. In 2023, Downey moved to Maine to fully dedicate herself to painting, capturing the energy, light and beauty of the natural world through her expressive and dynamic compositions.

“The ever-changing beauty of nature is the driving force behind my work,” Downey said in a prepared release from River Arts. “I am endlessly inspired by shifting light, vibrant colors and the rich textures of my surroundings. My goal is to distill these elements onto the canvas, using bold color, dynamic shapes and expressive gestures that evoke a sense of movement and transformation.”

“On the Edge” also reflects her artistic journey, she said. She works primarily with acrylic and oil paints, and often incorporates oil pastels, pencil and charcoal on stretched canvas or wood panels.

River Arts is located at 36 Elm St. in Damariscotta. Gallery hours are from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information, call 563-6868 or visit riverartsme.org.

Copy the Story Link