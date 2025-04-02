When I was a teenager, I almost exclusively listened to classic rock. I consumed it all, from the popular to the obscure, and everything in between. That may have also been because I am a child of analog times. I grew up in Boston, which had the excellent, pure classic rock station WZLX. And April was the time when, every year, there would be a full spread in The Boston Globe, announcing the summer line-up at Great Woods, the venue for most touring classic rock bands. Between WLZX and Great Woods, my world revolved around classic rock and bands like The Allman Brothers, Steve Miller and, of course, The Eagles. So, it is with great enthusiasm that I will get to be both presenter and audience for The Ultimate Eagles Experience next Friday night, April 11, at 7:30 p.m.
I’ve heard from many that The Ultimate Eagles Experience is considered the premier tribute band to the legendary Eagles. What was important to me wasn’t so much that they dressed up like members of the band or “performed” the band so much as they could deliver all the magic of The Eagles’ greatest songs. When looking for a tribute band, I wanted a group that would meticulously craft each song to capture The Eagles’ specific sound and energy.
So, if you are like me and you can’t afford hundreds of dollars to see the octogenarian version of The Eagles, come experience their awesome sound in the type of space the band was intended to play in — not a giant stadium but the Chocolate Church. With a sublime setlist which includes “Hotel California,” “Take It Easy,” “Desperado,” and “Life in the Fast Lane,” The Ultimate Eagles Experience brings the Eagles’ distinctive harmonies, soaring guitar solos, and unforgettable tunes to life, as if the original band itself were performing live in its heyday.
The Ultimate Eagles Experience is renowned for its authenticity, boasting a talented group of musicians whose love for the Eagles’ music shines through in every performance.
Matthew Glassman is executive and artistic director at the Chocolate Church Arts Center.
