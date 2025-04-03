This week, we begin to get to the other half of our Annual Award winners with our piece below, but before that, I wanted to throw out one reminder and one update.

First, the reminder: These write-ups have been running for the past couple of weeks in this column, and we already showcased Fairwinds Farm (Small Business), OystHERS Raw Bar & Bubbly (Excellence in Entrepreneurship), Jim Howard (President’s Award) and Sitelines (Director’s Award). Additionally, I wanted to remind all of you that the videos shown at the event are also on the Bath-Brunswick Regional Chamber YouTube and Facebook pages (soon to be the Bath-Brunswick-Topsham Regional Chamber pages once the changes are recognized by Meta and YouTube).

The update is about an event we are co-hosting at Wild Oats Bakery from 8-9 a.m. this Friday, April 4. The more people I talk to about this event, the more excited people get to attend. It’s called “Community Coffee Conversations,” and the focus is on the New Mainer workforce. Lots of employers are looking for employees, and many of our New Mainers have the work permits and desire to work.

Several local organizations have already hired some New Mainers while others are hesitant to do so. Come by and find out from experts who these workers are and what their skill sets include, find out what assistance support is in place, and also come tell us about your hiring needs.

Now, unlike a chamber lunch and learn or a workshop, this event is primarily a networking event. Come into the Wild Oats dining room and find us on the right side (the opposite half of the dining room from where the bar area is), and we will have a few easels set up. One easel will have an expert on “New Mainer 101” and the things you need to know. The second easel will have an expert and be about business needs, while the third easel will be about New Mainer support. Importantly, we will have gift cards for a coffee or pastry (so come see us first before grabbing a treat!). The only full group portion of the program will be from 8:20-8:30 a.m. to address everyone; besides that, it’s just getting your questions answered through networking.

Now, let’s dive into why MaineHealth is such an award-worthy presence.

Advertisement

2025 Large Business of the Year: MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital

There is a responsibility that large employers have, which they seldom get noticed or get credit for, and that is to be involved in the community. Sure, it seems commonplace locally, because in our region, so many of our employers are actively involved in our communities as they understand and respect that responsibility. I would love to say that’s how it is with large employers in every community across New England, but it just isn’t. There are some employers that use their inherent power as a major employer to lean on municipalities to get favors, more beneficial land agreements or any number of advantages that they are given because of the great loss of employees their absence in the region would mean. We don’t have that here — we’re very fortunate to not have that here.

In fact, we have the opposite; we have large employers that give, and give, and give. We are blessed to have industry leaders who call the Bath-Brunswick-Topsham region home, and we’re also a strong region of communities for that support. A shining example of this is our 2025 Large Business of the Year, MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital.

I am hard-pressed to think of any local nonprofit board or community project that hasn’t had a volunteer from MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital as a part of it. That’s not an accident. That is a leadership philosophy that clearly their employees buy into. Like all core beliefs, it comes from the top. President/CEO Chris Bowe, M.D. FACHE, is quick to redirect any praise to his mentor, the incomparable Lois Skillings, for setting that tone. Yet each leader makes the decision on what tone they want to set within the organization, and to say Chris is but only a caretaker of Lois’ vision would not give him the credit for the work he has done. Leadership is a choice we make every day, and to consistently encourage the staff to engage within the community is a mantra that is clearly important to their leadership.

More than that, though, MaineHealth is one of the three largest employers in Maine, and with that responsibility they have been an early adapter for a number of employment practices. When the New Mainers became work eligible, MaineHealth was one of the first employers to welcome them through their doors. When the pandemic hit and employers were wondering not only what the best health policies were but also what were the best employment policies, MaineHealth was a model for best practices. Interns find a home at MaineHealth, as the hospital sees the need to grow the pipeline, and MaineHealth is a supporter of career and technical education programs for that reason. too.

Transportation: They are working on that for their employees and patients. Housing: They have explored projects for that, too. Child care: A primary concern that they are working on.

MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital believes in community and intentionally engages in the community because they know that engaged communities are healthy communities. They also know they are a key cog but still only a part of the solution for the biggest issues facing our region and state. Thus, they want to be active in collaborating with all the business leaders who are focused on collective problem-solving to make our region thrive, and we are all better for the support we get from them.

Congratulations to our 2025 Large Business of the Year, MaineHealth Mid Coast Hospital.

Cory King is executive director of the Bath-Brunswick-Topsham Regional Chamber of Commerce.

Copy the Story Link