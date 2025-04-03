Rep. Melanie Sachs, D-Freeport, introduced a bill on March 26 before the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee that would provide funding for the Low Income Assistance Program (LIAP) to help Mainers pay their electric bills.

LD 995 would provide $15 million to LIAP over two years to fund the program. According to data from the Office of the Public Advocate, many low-income ratepayers in Maine are paying 8% of their household income towards their electric bills, which is double the 4% target benchmark that the state’s public advocate is aiming for.

“We’ve heard loud and clear from Mainers across the state that they’re struggling under the weight of soaring energy costs,” Sachs said. “This simply isn’t sustainable for working families. We need to do more to alleviate their financial pressures, and this bill marks a step in that direction to make energy more affordable for Maine families.”

The committee will hold a work session on the bill in the coming weeks.

Sachs is serving her third term in the Maine House and represents Freeport. She serves as House chairperson of the Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee.

