Patten Free Library’s fifth annual Poetry Walk runs through April in Bath’s Library Park. What began as a social-distancing program in 2021 has become an annual tradition looked forward to by the community and staff alike.
“Each year, we install about 20 poems on yard sign style signs,” Hannah Lackoff, program and outreach manager and coordinator of the event, said in a prepared release. “We do our best to include poets of all ages, genders and races, and select poems with a spring or hopeful theme. We invite the public to read the poems as they walk their dogs, play with their kids and breathe in the spring air after a long winter.”
The Poetry Walk includes works by local favorites and some bigger names viewers are certain to recognize as well as poetry from the library’s History Room.
