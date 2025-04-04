BATH – Dolores M. Fitzgerald, 93, passed away on Tuesday, March 25, 2025, at Winship Green Nursing Home in Bath.

She was born in Bath on May 19, 1931, a daughter of Royden D. and Charlotte (Greenleaf) Haines Sr. Dolores attended Bath Schools and in 1949 she married Earl Russell Pearson. She was employed as a nurse at Hillhouse in Bath and The Brunswick Manor and later became a homemaker after having her four daughters. On Nov. 9, 1974, she remarried Donald Fitzgerald, whom she spent 28 wonderful years together.

Dolores was a member of the First Baptist Church in Bath and the American Legion Auxiliary in Bath.

She enjoyed knitting, bird watching, listening to country music and especially spending time with family and all her grandchildren.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Earl Russell Pearson and her second husband, Donald Fitzgerald; one daughter, Debra Miller; two brothers, Ardene Haines and Royden Haines Jr., and three sisters, Remona Pearson, Arnola Mullens and Eulalia Barry.

She is survived by three daughters, Kim Pearson of Bath, Sandy Wolske and her husband Richard of Remer, Minn. and Rosemary Shurtleff and her husband Danny of Richmond; seven grandchildren, Candice, Angel, Tina, Ricky, Kristy, Toni and Rusty; 10 great-grandchildren, Vicky, Kayla, Ayana, Lexie, Ashlyn, Antoine, Andre, Damian, Jackson, and Alexander; five great-great grandchildren, Emma, Riley, Weston, Carson, and Russell; many nieces and nephews.

Burial will be at Oak Grove Cemetery in Bath on Sunday, April 6, at 1 p.m.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com

Memorial contributions may be made to the

Alzheimer’s Association

383 U.S. Route 1 2C

Scarborough, ME 04074

