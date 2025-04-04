TOPSHAM – Heidi M. Budd (Yeaton) passed away unexpectedly on March 18, 2025 in Newton, Mass. Heidi and her husband, Bryan Budd, were walking together in a crosswalk when the tragic accident occurred. She was 56.

Heidi was born in Brunswick on July 2, 1968 to Herbert A. Yeaton and Cheryl (Pecci) Yeaton. She attended Pine Tree Academy and graduated from Atlantic Union College in 1989 with an associates degree in nursing. She worked as an RN for a short time while finishing up her bachelor’s degree at Southern Adventist University. In the Spring of 1991, Heidi graduated with her bachelor’s degree in nursing and later that year in the fall, she enlisted in the United States Navy as a critical care nurse. Her overall career goal was to be a flight nurse, and with time and the dedicated gathering of ER/ICU experience, she got a job with LifeFlight of Maine. In 2004, Heidi put down her wings and after a few years back in the ER, she flew a desk job instead, specializing in value analysis nursing and critical care related contracting for MaineHealth and Yankee Alliance.

Heidi’s love for the ocean was instilled in her from a very young age, growing up by the ocean and lobstering with her father Herbie, her brother Ben, and later, her son, Isaac. She also loved to go tuna fishing with her whole family in the summer. Her love of the sea was very evident on the day she married the love of her life, Bryan Budd, on the beautiful lighthouse island of Seguin, Aug. 17, 2013.

Heidi’s love for the Lord was evident in every action she took, every word of advice she gave, and every bit of love from her heart. She was a member of the Seventh-Day Adventist faith her entire life, and was a long-time attendee of the Brunswick SDA church. She enjoyed women’s ministries and growing relationships with her abundant church family.

Heidi found joy in every part of her life, but especially from her children, Isaac and Eresina. She adored being out in nature with both of them as well as with her husband. She loved mountain biking, hiking, and daily walks by the ocean. When not outside, she loved a good book on a rainy day, scrapbooking, and a steaming hot cup of black coffee.

Heidi is survived by her husband, Bryan N. Budd of Topsham; her children Isaac and Eresina Gates, of Phippsburg and Topsham; and her parents, Herbert and Cheryl Yeaton of Phippsburg. She is also survived by her brother, Ben Yeaton and his wife Kristan; as well as nieces Isabelle and Oceana, and nephews Josiah and Silas.

A celebration of her life will be held on June 21 at the Seventh Day Adventist Church in Brunswick, with more details to follow.

Arrangements are by Daigle Funeral Home, 819 High St., Bath. Condolences may be made online at http://www.DaigleFuneralHome.com.

Memorial contributions may be made to the

New England Fisherman’s Stewardship Association.

