AUGUSTA – Yvonne Shirley Lamberty, passed away on her 86th birthday on March 29, 2025 while surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Damariscotta, a daughter of Sherwood and Kathleen (Higgins) Crosby.

Yvonne grew up in Bath and graduated from Morse High School in the class of 1957. On Aug. 15, 1959, she married the love of her life, Vernon Lamberty and the two raised two daughters.

As her children were growing up, she worked as a teacher’s aide at Jordan Acres School in Brunswick where she was loved by both the children and fellow staff members. She later worked at Porteous, Mitchell & Braun Co in Brunswick as the store manager. Ultimately, she retired after working from Martin’s Point in the medical records department.

She was a member of the United Methodist Church in Bath for many years.

Yvonne was the ultimate wife and mother and thoroughly enjoyed being the caretaker in her family. She was an avid seamstress and knitter, creating countless pairs of mittens and scarfs, often donating them to schoolchildren in need.

Yvonne enjoyed spending time with her family, trips to Moody’s Diner, being by the ocean in Belfast, and watching her grandchildren in Ohio play football.

Yvonne will be remembered for her sweet and caring personality and big heart.

She was predeceased by her parents; and a brother-in-law, Arthur Gethicker.

She is survived by her husband of 65 years, Vernon Lamberty; her daughters Heidi Bishop and her husband John, and Heather Green; grandchildren, Courtney Green, Cameron Bishop, Bryce Bishop and his wife Katie; a great-grandchild, Beau Bishop; her sister and best friend, Doris Gethicker; a nephew, Shawn Gethicker and his wife Stefanie and his children: Seamus and Keagan, a niece, Susan Gustafson and her husband, Todd; and her beloved 13-year-old cat, Max.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Plummer Funeral Home, 16 Pleasant St., Augusta, ME 04330. Condolences, stories or photos may be shared by visiting http://www.plummerfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Yvonne’s name may be made to the:

American Kidney Fund

at https://www.kidneyfund.org/.

