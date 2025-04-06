There are a lot of Bald Mountains in Maine. I count at least four: Bald Mountain in Oquossoc, Bald Mountain in Weld, Bald Mountain in Acadia National Park on Mount Desert Island and Bald Mountain in the Camden Hills. There may be more.

The four Bald Mountains have a similarity. All of them are relatively short mountain hikes with excellent views. I suspect they’re bald as a result of forest fires. Balding myself (not the result of a forest fire), I’ve enjoyed multiple hikes on each of them.

Bald Mountain in the Camden Hills is closest to my home in Topsham; hence the one I hike most frequently. That Bald Mountain is located in Rockport and situated between Ragged Mountain and Mount Megunticook and not to be confused with Bald Rock Mountain on the northeastern end of the Camden Hills Range in Lincolnville.

Camden Hills Bald Mountain has special appeal for me because it’s a short, scenic mountain hike that I can complete in a half day, including the drive time. Although a little under 3 miles roundtrip, the hike encompasses several features of much taller peaks. Rock scrambling, sheer cliffs and spectacular views are all part of the small mountain experience.

The 1,280-foot mountain has the distinction of being the fifth-highest peak on the eastern seaboard of the United States. Ownership of the wilderness area is unclear to me as there is conflicting signage; however, it appears the current owner is Bald Mountain Preserve, an affiliate of Coastal Mountains Land Trust.

When hiking Bald, it’s also possible to connect with Ragged Mountain via a side trail and complete a two-mountain excursion; something I’ve had the good fortune to do on several occasions. However, in recent years, I’ve normally hiked them separately — a function of old age.

In need of a March mountain fix, I decided on Camden Hills Bald. Since I only had an afternoon of availability, the short, scenic outing was the ideal choice. None of the usual suspects were able to join me, so I elected to go solo.

Gusty winds were blowing when I arrived at the trailhead parking lot on Barnstown Road in Rockport on a cool, gray day. Much of the itinerary is protected from the wind, so that issue was not a significant concern. The parking area was covered with ice, so I decided to wear micro-spikes from the outset and used them throughout the hike.

I immediately crossed Barnstown Road and traversed an ice- and snow-covered field before entering a mixed hardwood and conifer forest. With the exception of barren boulders and ledges, snow- and ice-covered surfaces were experienced the entire trek.

Initially, the winding trail crosses a couple of short, wooden bridges and then connects with a side path that leads to Ragged Mountain. The gradient increased as I turned left onto narrow Bald Mountain Trail and soon passed two scenic overlooks facing the lower slopes of Ragged Mountain.

After some easy hiking, I reached the foot of a long, steep boulder garden. Although much of the rocky ascent was free of snow, I still needed micro-spikes on several icy spots as I scrambled up the demanding incline.

Wonderful views along the cliffs of an extended open ridge were my reward. I paused to enjoy a panoramic vista of the Snow Bowl Ski Area on Ragged Mountain, Hosmer Pond below and western Penobscot Bay in the distance.

Progressing into a forested area, the trail steepened and narrowed. I could hear powerful winds blowing as I approached tree line. I added a parka and balaclava in anticipation of an arctic blast.

I estimated the gusty northwest winds were in the 50-miles-per-hour range when I crossed over the bald summit and found refuge on east-facing ledges for a snack. The view of Penobscot Bay from that location was spectacular and the exciting windy environment very stimulating.

Shortly after descending below tree line, I met a couple approaching the summit. We agreed that the blustery weather added an invigorating element to the hiking experience.

Gusty winds howled above me during my descent. They were a welcome distraction from soreness that developed in an ailing knee. Likely my last mountain hike of the winter, it was certainly a memorable one.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine,” describes nine of the best mountain treks in Maine.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals – New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

