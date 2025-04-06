An art show debuting this weekend at Maine Art Gallery features the creations of Midcoast K-12 students.
The Student Art Show will be open to the public on three weekends beginning April 12-13, with the final show being the last weekend in April. A reception to honor the students will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 17. The gallery will be closed Easter Sunday.
The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset will kick off its 2025 season with its annual show of diverse art by local students curated by Wiscasset Elementary art teacher Elizabeth Proffetty and middle and high school art teacher Shalimar Chassé. The exhibition will feature over 100 works in various mediums, including drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, crafts, mixed media and printmaking.
The gallery is located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, and has free on-street parking.
More information is available at maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on the gallery’s Facebook page.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.