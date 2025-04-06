An art show debuting this weekend at Maine Art Gallery features the creations of Midcoast K-12 students.

The Student Art Show will be open to the public on three weekends beginning April 12-13, with the final show being the last weekend in April. A reception to honor the students will be from 4-6 p.m. Thursday, April 17. The gallery will be closed Easter Sunday.

The Maine Art Gallery in Wiscasset will kick off its 2025 season with its annual show of diverse art by local students curated by Wiscasset Elementary art teacher Elizabeth Proffetty and middle and high school art teacher Shalimar Chassé. The exhibition will feature over 100 works in various mediums, including drawing, painting, photography, sculpture, crafts, mixed media and printmaking.

The gallery is located at 15 Warren St., Wiscasset, and has free on-street parking.

More information is available at maineartgallerywiscasset.org and on the gallery’s Facebook page.

