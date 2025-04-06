Meet Lowi and Toon Toon, Midcoast Humane’s pets of the week!

Lowi is a black male cat and weighs 10 pounds, and Toon Toon is a black-and-orange calico, 13 pounds. They are both 6 1/2 years old.

A bonded pair of lovely cats, Lowi and Toon Toon are a friendly, social due. They greet all new people and children. Cute, friendly and absolutely adorable, what more could you want in cats? A perfectly pre-made cat family, Lowi and Toon Toon are waiting for their new home to come find them. Could it be you? Come see them at the Brunswick shelter from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. every day except Wednesday. They are

currently living in a staff office, so please ask to meet them when you come.

