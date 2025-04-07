Maine Coast Heritage Trust and the Maine Land Trust Network got a boost with a recent $5,000 donation from Norway Savings Bank.

The donation supports the conservation groups’ 2025 Maine Land Conservation Conference, according to a news release.

Scheduled for April 29-30 at the Augusta Civic Center, the conference is hosted by MCHT and MLTN and draws hundreds of conservation professionals, advocates and volunteers from across the state. Last year’s event drew more than 300 participants who exchanged ideas, built connections and talked land conservation across Maine.

The conference will explore strategies for confronting climate change, fostering sustainability and encouraging collaboration. These goals reflect MCHT’s broader mission: advancing the conservation of lands and waters in Maine to ensure ecological wellbeing and foster thriving communities.

“The Maine Land Conservation Conference focuses on a positive vision for the future and the many ways in which people, businesses, and other organizations can come together to support climate action in Maine,” Dan Walsh, president and CEO of Norway Savings Bank, said in a news release. “The work that Maine Coast Heritage Trust does to channel ideas and initiatives to ensure Maine’s coast stays healthy and vibrant is beyond measure, and we’re proud to be a small part of their success.”

MCHT’s conservation efforts span salt marsh and river restoration, habitat protection, land stewardship and community partnerships. It also expands public access to the coast by opening lands to the public, preserving traditional waterfront access sites, building boat launches, and hosting outdoor events that connect people with the land.

In addition to its direct conservation work, MCHT supports the growth and effectiveness of land trusts statewide. Through the Maine Land Trust Network, a program of MCHT that was founded 30 years ago, MCHT helps to unify and strengthen local efforts. Collectively, Maine’s land trusts have conserved nearly 3 million acres, enhancing public access, supporting local economies, preserving working landscapes and maintaining ecological health.

“People are inspired, renewed, and changed for the better when they experience the timeless beauty offered by Maine’s outdoors,” Walsh said. “These are special places to explore today — and protect for tomorrow.”

To learn more about Maine Coast Heritage Trust, visit mcht.org.

