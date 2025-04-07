The Lonesome Ace Stringband arrives in the Midcoast on Friday to perform at the historical Boothbay Harbor Opera House. The band brings grit, skill and abandon to Americana music, bridging old-time, bluegrass and folk traditions into a hybrid of original material.

The trio’s sound is anchored in the fiddle and clawhammer banjo of John Showman and Chris Coole. For the Opera House show, they will be joined by upright bass player Noah Harrington. The band moves freely between a commanding sound to a sparse fragility that draws the listener closer. Whether singing about climate change, modern love, BBQ techniques or life’s inevitable existential crises, the band cuts to the core.

In 2007, Lonesome Ace took up residency in Toronto’s legendary Dakota Tavern, routinely playing 10 sets of music every weekend. They went on to spend seven years as the house band before ever taking the show on the road or recording a note. Those years of musical percolation honed them into a group that thinks and plays as one — something that comes from clocking thousands of on-stage hours together. Outside of their trio work, each musician is a veteran of the Canadian music scene, sought after for teaching camps, recording sessions and touring with some of the best artists in North America.

Friday’s 7:30 p.m. show marks the Lonesome Ace Stringband’s first appearance at the Opera House. Advance discounted tickets are $20 if purchased directly from the box office at 86 Townsend Ave., Boothbay Harbor. Regular tickets are $25, online at boothbayoperahouse.com and at the door. Doors for seating open at 7 p.m.

