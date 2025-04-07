Ginger Garlic Chicken Noodle Soup is a richly flavored, sinus-clearing soup that works wonders after a long rainy day. Making it is a 45-minute joy as the aromatic broth simmers on the stove while a bit of chopping is done. And slurping a bowl of this concoction down will warm you from head to toe.

Adding black rice (Chinkiang) vinegar with its distinct umami earthiness and a drizzle of crispy chili oil create a real winner. These two staples can be found in the international aisle of the grocery store. However, if you can’t find the specialty vinegar, substitute balsamic vinegar with a splash of Worcestershire sauce.

Zucchini with Sausages is an easy skillet meal that can even be made by your tweens and teens. Quick and satisfying, this versatile entrée can be stretched to feed more people by serving it over steaming orzo or another pasta of your choice.

Play around with the variety of sausages — I like a combination of both sweet and hot Italian sausages but have even used chicken-apple sausages or those little brown-and-serve pork sausages in a pinch.

Yellow summer squash works well for this recipe, too. If you’re feeling really adventurous, a small, diced eggplant could also be added. And of course, you can also add a jar of store-bought pasta sauce to the pan if you prefer.

You may want to save this recipe to refer to often for later in the summer when we have more zucchini than we know what to do with. It happens.

See how we can take a handful of ordinary ingredients and create our own extraordinary meal?

Ginger Garlic Chicken Noodle Soup

• 2 pounds boneless, skinless chicken thighs

• 6 garlic cloves, thinly sliced

• 1 (3-by-1-inch) piece ginger, peeled, finely chopped

• 1 bundle (6–8 ounces) scallions, thinly sliced, whites and greens separated

• 4 teaspoons kosher salt

• Freshly ground black pepper

• 10 cups water

• 1 (3.5-ounce) packet dried, curly, ramen-style noodles

• 1 cup carrots, cut into little matchsticks

• 1 cup peas or pea pods, julienned

• 1/4 cup black rice vinegar

• 1/4 cup soy sauce

• 2 tablespoons toasted sesame oil

• Crispy chili oil, to taste

Bring chicken, garlic, ginger, scallion whites (reserve the greens for garnish), salt, pepper and water to a boil in a 4- to 5-quart pot. Reduce the heat to medium-low and simmer, uncovered, stirring occasionally, until the chicken is tender and cooked through, about 25 minutes.

While the soup simmers, whisk together vinegar, soy sauce and sesame oil in a bowl to make a sauce. Add chili crisp oil to taste. Set aside.

Transfer chicken to a platter and shred with two forks.

Add noodles (omit the seasoning packet), carrots, and peas or pea pods to the simmering broth just a few minutes before serving,.

Once the noodles and vegetables are cooked, return the chicken to the pot and heat through for about 1 minute. Adjust the seasoning if needed.

Divide soup between four serving bowls. Drizzle each serving with 1 tablespoon soy sauce mixture. Garnish with reserved green scallions. Serve with that extra sauce and more chili crisp sauce at the table. Yield: 4-6 servings

Skillet Zucchini with Sausages

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 12–16 ounces Italian sausage, sliced into half-moons

• 2 medium zucchinis, sliced into half-moons

• 2 medium onions, sliced into half-moons

• 3 cloves garlic, minced

• 1 teaspoon oregano

• 1 teaspoon salt

• 1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper

• Grated Parmesan

In a large skillet over medium-high heat, heat the olive oil. Add sausage and sauté until it begins to brown. Add zucchini and onions and sauté until tender crisp. Add garlic, oregano, salt and pepper, and sauté for 2 more minutes. Serve with plenty of Parmesan. Yield: 4 servings

Karen Schneider cooks and writes in the village of Cundy’s Harbor. You can reach her at iwrite33@comcast.net.

