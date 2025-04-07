Friends of the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse has am opportunity for anyone interested in history and who enjoys meeting people from all over the world. The group is seeking volunteer docents dedicated to educating and engaging visitors about the rich history of the lighthouse and its Maine coastal surroundings.

The Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol dates back to 1827 and is still a fully functional United States Coast Guard lighthouse.

Friends of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, a member of the American Lighthouse Foundation, maintains the lighthouse so that visitors may climb the tower to admire the view and see its historic Fresnel lens. Pemaquid Point Lighthouse is one of a very few operational U.S. lighthouses that is open seven days a week during the summer for guests to tour, FPPL said in a prepared release, and this unique opportunity depends solely on volunteer docents. The lighthouse is open from Memorial Day weekend until Indigenous Peoples Day. Docents take three-hour shifts to assist visitors and answer questions. Training is available and shifts are flexible.

For information on becoming a docent at the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, contact Dom Pucci at pplighthousekeeper@gmail.com.

