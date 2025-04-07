Friends of the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse has am opportunity for anyone interested in history and who enjoys meeting people from all over the world. The group is seeking volunteer docents dedicated to educating and engaging visitors about the rich history of the lighthouse and its Maine coastal surroundings.
The Pemaquid Point Lighthouse in Bristol dates back to 1827 and is still a fully functional United States Coast Guard lighthouse.
Friends of Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, a member of the American Lighthouse Foundation, maintains the lighthouse so that visitors may climb the tower to admire the view and see its historic Fresnel lens. Pemaquid Point Lighthouse is one of a very few operational U.S. lighthouses that is open seven days a week during the summer for guests to tour, FPPL said in a prepared release, and this unique opportunity depends solely on volunteer docents. The lighthouse is open from Memorial Day weekend until Indigenous Peoples Day. Docents take three-hour shifts to assist visitors and answer questions. Training is available and shifts are flexible.
For information on becoming a docent at the Pemaquid Point Lighthouse, contact Dom Pucci at pplighthousekeeper@gmail.com.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.