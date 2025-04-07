https://www.pressherald.com/2025/04/07/hands-off-protesters-gather-in-brunswick
‘Hands Off!’ protesters gather in Brunswick
Brunswick is one of many municipalities and cities across Maine and the country that witnessed the "Hands Off!" rallies in reaction to the current president of the Untied States' actions.
More than a thousand demonstrators gathered in Brunswick’s Town Mall Park Saturday to protest the actions of the Trump administration.
The Maine “Hands Off!” rally in Brunswick was among thousands of similar demonstrations held across the country. Protesters carried signs supporting the federal workforce, decrying Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, and more.
