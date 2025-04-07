More than a thousand demonstrators gathered in Brunswick’s Town Mall Park Saturday to protest the actions of the Trump administration.

The Maine “Hands Off!” rally in Brunswick was among thousands of similar demonstrations held across the country. Protesters carried signs supporting the federal workforce, decrying Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency, and more.

A "Hands Off!" rally protester crosses the street from the Brunswick Town Mall Park during a massive protest in Brunswick on Saturday, April 5. Paul Bagnall/The Time Record

filed under:
brunswick maine, Donald Trump, protest, Times Record, Times Record News

