Sustainable Brunswick’s will present its April lecture from 6-7:30 p.m. Wednesday, April 16, in Curtis Memorial Library’s Morrell Meeting Room

The free lecture will focus on “Factors Impacting Water Quality and Local Ecosystems.” As civilizations grow, buildings and pavement have replaced meadows and forests. If humans change landscapes without protecting the natural flow of water and treating stormwater where needed, a situation arise where stormwater sheets off these built surfaces into waters, carrying all the pollutants it picks up along the way. This might include fertilizers, oils, pesticides, dirt, bacteria, heavy metals and more.

Join Sustainable Brunswick to learn about stormwater pollution; why it is difficult to address and how to manage it; some of the negative impacts it is having on Brunswick’s waters, habitats and wildlife; and state and local efforts to address the issue of declining water quality in Brunswick. Hear from Friends of Casco Bay’s Baykeeper Ivy Frignoca, Town Coastal Resources Manager Dan Devereaux and town Environmental Planner Ashley Charleson as they discuss upcoming efforts for source identification, targeted cleanup and mitigation, and opportunities for public involvement; and learn about anticipated efforts to strengthen local ordinances, expand on protections in sensitive ecological areas and what residents can do at home to keep the local ecosystem and coastal economy thriving.

This is an in-person-only event. Register at tinyurl.com/357ynytf. Contact Charleson at acharleson@brunswickme.gov or Hazel Onsrud at the library at honsrud@curtislibrary.com with questions.

