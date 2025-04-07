The U.S. Air Force Academy Band will present a free concert, “The Spirit of America,” at 7 p.m. Friday, April 11, at the Orion Performing Arts Center. The concert will feature patriotic favorites and highlight the contributions of service Members, as well as favorites in the genres of jazz, pop, classical, country and more.
Two Maine natives are current members of the concert band and will be returning to their home state to perform on this concert: TSgt. Dominic Sbrega (Portland) and TSgt. Gwen Boros (Stow).
This concert is free and open to the public. Tickets from Eventbrite are suggested, but patrons without tickets will be seated in any available seat 15 minutes before showtime.
As one of only two Air Force premier bands and the only Department of Defense premier band located west of the Appalachian Mountains, the USAF Academy Band provides year-round support to the United States Air Force Academy and the more than 4,000 cadets in the cadet wing, helping develop leaders who will serve the country as officers in the United States Air Force and United States Space Force.
