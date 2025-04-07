UUCB Concerts for a Cause presents blues great Guy Davis at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, April 12, at Unitarian Universalist Church of Brunswick to raise money for the Brunswick Area Teen Center and Maine Family Planning.
A self-taught “Renaissance man,” Davis first heard the banjo at a summer camp run by John Seeger, the brother of the folk legend Pete Seeger, and soon after, asked his father for one. Davis now sings, plays six- and 12-string guitars, the five-string banjo, harmonica, and didgeridoo. He is a two-time Grammy nominee for Best Traditional Blues, as well as an actor, author and songwriter. He starred in the 1984 film “Beat Street” and played Dr. Josh Hall in “One Life to Live.”
Davis won the Keeping the Blues Alive Award and was nominated by the Blues Foundation for Best Acoustic Album of the Year, Best Acoustic Artist of the Year and Best Instrumentalist. In fact, he has been nominated nearly two dozen times by the Blues Foundation.
Davis’ performances feature a mix of his original songs and cover songs by Muddy Waters, Howlin Wolf, Pete Seeger, Bob Dylan, Mance Lipscombe, Blind Willie McTell, Leadbelly, Blind Lemon Jefferson and many others. He uses a blend of roots, blues, folk, rock, rap, spoken word and world music to comment on the frustrations of social injustice and common life struggles. His background in theater is pronounced through the lyrical storytelling of songs “God’s Gonna Make Things Over” about the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre. His storytelling is sometimes painful, deep, meant to create thought, underlined by gentle tones from his guitar or banjo fingerpicking.
His original songs, while often terse and truthful, are softened by songs like “We All Need More Kindness In This World.” Then he makes audiences want to dance to the sounds of hip-hop and honky-tonk with songs like “Kokomo Kidd.” His varied repertoire provides a robust, balanced experience, while giving the audience a healthy outlet for frustration through song and dance.
Tickets are $25 in advance, $30 at the door and $10 for students/children, and are available at the church office, Gulf of Maine Books or online at ticketstripe.com/guydavis.
