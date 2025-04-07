“The sun will come out” this weekend (metaphorically) when a cast of over 25 Wiscasset Middle High School students presents “Annie Jr.” at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Saturday at the school, 272 Gardiner Road.

Based on the popular comic strip and adapted from the Tony Award–winning best musical by Thomas Meehan, Charles Strouse and Martin Charnin, “Annie Jr.” tells the story of a spunky, Depression-era orphan determined to find her parents. Annie lives a “hard-knock life” in the New York City Municipal Orphanage run by the cruel Miss Hannigan. In adventure after fun-filled adventure, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil machinations, befriends President Franklin Roosevelt and finds a new family in billionaire Oliver Warbucks, his personal secretary Grace Farrell and a lovable mutt named Sandy.

“Annie is a heartwarming show with an important message about the true nature of family. In the show, we see how a plucky little girl transforms her entire life by making the most out of every moment,” Drew Cohen, president of Music Theatre International, said in a prepared release. “MTI would like to applaud the students from Wiscasset Middle High School for all their hard work on their production.”

All ages are welcome to attend. The price of admission is pay-what-you-can; the school hopes to offset production costs with admission donates and a raffle fundraiser. Raffle items so far include certified autographed photos of actresses to have portrayed Ms. Hannigan on film and stage: Carol Burnett, Kathy Bates, Cameron Diaz and Whoopie Goldberg. The school has also received donations of “Annie”-related items and gift certificates.

This production is also supported by what Director Tim Ryan has called the “Unity Theater Program.” With additional support from the Wiscasset Special Education Department, the production blends students with developmental disabilities — “Unified students” — with students without developmental disabilities in the cast and crew to rehearse, perform and represent their school. Unified Theater impacts all kinds of students and helps promote physical activity, teamwork, social inclusion and the joy of performing.

The cast and crew got a shoutout from Broadway’s original Annie, Andrea McArdle. Watch McArdle’s video to Wiscasset Middle High school at wiscassetschools.org/article/2092136.

Copy the Story Link