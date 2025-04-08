These have been big nights lately. That’s not just because we’ve been in the first quarter of the moon and it has been particularly dark, but because it is the time of year to see one of the tell-tale signs of spring: salamanders coming out of their hiding spots to seek out small pools where they will lay their eggs. Connecting back to a column I wrote a couple of weeks ago about vernalization — the idea of storing up energy in preparation to spring forth into spring — these pools are known as vernal pools. That’s because they appear in the spring when snow melts and spring rains fall and the world is particularly wet. Then they disappear as things dry out. So, the salamanders have to time their breeding to match when the vernal pools are around so as not to miss their chance. Alternatively, they can find more year-round bodies of water, but those include the danger of predators that are absent from more ephemeral pools. Salamanders are freshwater egg layers, but there are plenty of saltwater egg layers in the spring as well.

One of the classic bellwethers of spring under the water is the appearance of smelt. These are the small, shimmery fish that spend the winter in saltwater and then return at the cusp of the end of winter and start of spring to spawn in shallow freshwater areas. It is at the early part of this season, when there is still ice covering the water, that fishermen put up their shacks and bore holes into the ice to catch these returning fish. This winter’s cold temperatures made for a decent year for ice fishing as compared to the last few where the ice has been inconsistent. Once the water warms a bit, they will lay masses of eggs that will develop over several weeks while attached to a bit of rock or other surface until hatching out. Then they’ll eventually make their way to saltwater to develop until they are ready to return to spawn. This same pattern is true for a number of anadromous fish like salmon and striped bass who also live in the ocean part of the year but return to freshwater for spawning.

Out in the ocean, other species are starting to release their eggs as well. Rather than migrating from salt to fresh, these fish migrate from north to south. Groundfish like flounders, cod and haddock often travel to warmer waters to spawn. That might mean more southerly parts of their range or simply shallower waters that are better for egg development. While some of these spawning periods start in the spring, others extend into the summer and even late into the fall, depending on the species. Certain areas where spawning is most common are closed to commercial fishing to allow the fish to reproduce.

It is unlikely that you’ll see the eggs of these ocean-dwelling fish, but seeing those of land-dwelling relatives is fairly easy and gives a peek into what many other fish species are up to under the water. There are many community science sites to check to see when the best times might be to see the migration. Maine Big Night is a good place to start. Then, several weeks later, you can look for small pools around where you live to see these gooey masses of eggs hanging on to twigs or stones as they develop into tadpoles. In addition to salamanders, wood frogs are another spring spawning species. They tend to start a little after salamanders, and it’s easy to tell the difference between their egg masses. Salamander eggs are contained in a surrounding ball of jelly, whereas wood frog eggs are an irregular bunch of eggs all stuck together — think squishy ball versus bunch of grapes.

All of these eggs in development are just another sign of winter’s vernalization coming to fruition in the spring. Now, we wait and watch and listen for the flurry of activity to come.

Susan Olcott is the director of strategic partnerships at Maine Coast Fishermen’s Association.

