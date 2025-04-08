Before “Gone Girl” and “The Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” there was “The Silence of the Lambs” — the psychological thriller that redefined women in crime films. Lincoln Theater in Damariscotta invites audiences to revisit this Oscar-winning masterpiece on the big screen, followed by a discussion with Screen Thoughts film critic Christine Merser, at 6 p.m. Sunday, April 13.
Jodi Foster stars as Clarice Starling, a top FBI recruit tasked with interviewing Dr. Hannibal Lecter (Anthony Hopkins), a brilliant psychiatrist and cannibalistic killer. As Lecter’s mind games escalate, Clarice must outwit him to catch another murderer — Buffalo Bill — in a race against time.
Sweeping the 1992 Academy Awards, the film claimed the “Big Five” Oscars: Best Picture, Best Actor (Hopkins), Best Actress (Foster), Best Director (Jonathan Demme) and Best Adapted Screenplay. Nominated for seven awards total (including sound and editing), it remains a cultural touchstone, adapted from Thomas Harris’ 1988 bestselling novel.
Experience Demme’s chilling classic and explore its groundbreaking legacy. More than a masterclass in suspense, “The Silence of the Lambs” is a feminist landmark. A writer and film critic for Screen Thoughts for over 10 years, Merser brings sharp insight to the intersection of genre, gender and storytelling. A recent Maine resident, she’s passionate about fostering film culture in her new community. Merser will guide attendees through the film’s legacy, from its challenging production to its enduring cultural relevance. Discover the feminist undertones, the brilliance of Hopkins’ haunting portrayal of Hannibal Lecter and why this film remains one of the most compelling thrillers of all time.
Tickets are $10 adult and $7 LT member and youth 18 and under (this film is rated R). Lincoln Theater is located at 2 Theater St. in downtown Damariscotta. For more information, visit lincolntheater.org or contact the theater at info@lincolntheater.org or 563-3424.
