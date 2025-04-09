Maine officials on Trump’s tariffs

I applaud Sen. Susan Collins vote to support the removal of Canadian tariffs, but it doesn’t go far enough. Tariffs are a regressive tax that will injure working class people. Since President Trump is talking about using tariff revenues to justify further tax cuts for the rich, it is a scam to enrich the rich at the expense of the working class. Tariffs should be subject to congressional review and approval. Rep. Golden is totally wrong on this issue.

Douglas Robb,

Bath

Trump administration misrepresented in Goodrich column

Mr. Hubbard C. Goodrich’s guest column of April 4, 2025, misrepresents several existing conditions and seems to imply that the current administration is the only one that tries to:

• control elections;

• disregard laws;

• dismiss the role of courts; and

• disregard basic principals of democracy.

Must he be reminded that the previous administration:

• prevented groups of legal poll watchers from overseeing ballot counting in multiple, 2020 voting venues;

• allowed millions of immigrants to flood across our nation’s borders at other than legal entry points, disregarding existing immigration law (rendering both the immigrants and the administration to be federal law-breakers);

• ignored U.S. Supreme Court judgments and tried to unconstitutionally transfer student debt to U.S. taxpayers; and

• disregarded basic principles of democracy by designating as domestic terrorists and prosecuting parents that dared to speak out in opposition to school board policies.

Where was his outrage and desire to speak out as those acts were ongoing, some continuously for the past four years? He doesn’t say so, but he must prefer a president that is obviously mentally challenged, and an administration, political party and mainstream media that lies to cover that president’s obvious infirmities and then disregards the established process of selecting/electing their candidate for a presidential election. We’re all entitled to voice an opinion, but blowing conditions out of proportion, as Mr. Goodrich has done, strays close to — if not over — the line of credibility in the mind of most, if not all, objective readers.

Guy Mendenhall,

Brunswick

Multiple-choice quiz for Americans

Which country, in a matter of weeks, managed to severely damage itself domestically and also, at the same time, its standing in the world, some of said damage probably irreparably, by being operated by a triumvirate of arrogant, ignorant and irresponsible bullies?

A: Israel B: Russia C: America D: China

C: America — CORRECT!

Sigrid R.E. Fischer-Mishler,

Harpswell

Being open to others has its rewards

In a state/country divided along political/religious/economical philosophies, I still needed someone to haul away my leaves every fall and spring and found it almost impossible to discover an individual and/or company who would do so! The leaves kept falling — what could I do? One day, while raking these cumbersome leaves, I looked up to my neighbor’s home and viewed several workers “cleaning up” the outside of said property. Could these individuals be the answer to my leaf dilemma … maybe?

I approached and encountered Chris Muccino (owner of Coastal Property Maintenance, Bath) and explained my situation to him. Yes, he could assist me in the removal of my leaves! So, that day marked the beginning of our future yet still unknown creative collaboration. In the interim, for some three years now, every fall and spring, he reliably and professionally picks up and hauls away these pesky leaves and twigs. Most importantly, however, besides the removal of leaves, we have ever so slowly and cautiously, based on trust, “pulled back the layers” of our lives to reveal our unspoken “passions,” namely, Chris is a musician, song writer/composer (along with his co-writer Sheridan) and producer of albums and CDs for their band “Human Moods” (Facebook, Instagram @humanmoodsmusic). I, on the other hand, am a gold medal–winning artist, utilizing thousands of ink dots on paper to create my artworks (bucksco.michenerartmuseum.org/buckscountyartistsdatabase).

Could these two individual passions ever possibly intersect over time? Yes, and indeed they have! His music and my artwork have recently been creatively joined together in the production of the vinyl album and CD titled “Enigma” by Human Moods and available at all Bull Moose music stores (bullmoose.com), beginning April 12 (type “Human Moods” into search).

So, notwithstanding all other differences, if trust between two individuals can be established and their passions harnessed together, wonderful outcomes can occur, but you must be willing to “take a chance” and reveal yourself to others — a task sometimes easier said than done. Being open to others, therefore, has its rewards!

John M. Mishler,

Harpswell

