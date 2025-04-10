The Maine Department of Environmental Protection shut down a renovation project in Bath this week after investigators found contractors weren’t properly handling lead paint and dust.
On Tuesday morning, Maine DEP contacted Bath officials to tell them a neighbor had contacted the department concerned about dust coming from the site at 71 Pearl St. that could include lead paint and other particles, according to a statement from Bath’s Code Enforcement Department.
Bath Code Enforcement Officer Adam Jones confirmed there was a valid building permit for a renovation project happening there.
The property’s renovation work violated the state’s lead abatement requirements, posing a significant health risk to workers and residents, according to Maine DEP and Bath officials. As a result, they issued a stop-work order to immediately halt the renovations.
Jones said Maine DEP ensured proper procedures were followed to address and mitigate the lead paint hazard. Both agencies are working with the property owner to address the violations found on the renovation site.
