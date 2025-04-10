Fresh off an entrance to the national polls, No. 23 Bowdoin dominated Thomas College 17-6 on Wednesday. The visiting Terriers (6-13) opened with a four-run first inning, but the Polar Bears (19-4) scored six in the bottom half to take the lead. The home team scored 11 of the next 12 runs, including six in the bottom of the sixth to enact the mercy rule.

Bowdoin scored only recorded six hits, but took advantage of 12 walks, two errors and four HBP. Will Cooke drove in three runs, Finn Cahill and Kevin Murray each drove in two for the home team. Reuben Siegel stole four bases.

Jacob Warren earned the win in relief, striking out two batters in 3.1 scoreless innings.

Men’s lacrosse

Sixth-ranked Bowdoin won its 10th game of the season Wednesday, a 15-5 road victory over Colby. The Polar Bears (10-1) struck first with a pair of goals from Chris Berry and maintained a healthy lead over the Mules (3-7) for the rest of the contest.

Patrick Fitzgerald scored four goals and Jason Lach scored three and had an assist for Bowdoin. Casey Ryan added a goal and four assists, and Robert Hobbs made 11 saves for the visitors.

With the win, Bowdoin head coach Bill Mason becomes the first coach in program history to win 10 or more games in each of his first four seasons.

Women’s lacrosse

After Bowdoin (5-6) took a two-goal lead into halftime, Colby (9-2) rallied in Wednesday’s second half to play spoiler and gain an 8-5 road win.

Bowdoin had an advantage in shots (24-21), shots on goal (12-11) and forced turnovers (21-15), but Colby scored five unanswered goals at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth.

Four players scored for the Polar Bears, including Molly Reed, who scored twice. Julia Jardina and Gennie Littlejohn each netted two goals for the Mules.

