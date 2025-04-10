Fresh off an entrance to the national polls, No. 23 Bowdoin dominated Thomas College 17-6 on Wednesday. The visiting Terriers (6-13) opened with a four-run first inning, but the Polar Bears (19-4) scored six in the bottom half to take the lead. The home team scored 11 of the next 12 runs, including six in the bottom of the sixth to enact the mercy rule.
Bowdoin scored only recorded six hits, but took advantage of 12 walks, two errors and four HBP. Will Cooke drove in three runs, Finn Cahill and Kevin Murray each drove in two for the home team. Reuben Siegel stole four bases.
Jacob Warren earned the win in relief, striking out two batters in 3.1 scoreless innings.
Men’s lacrosse
Sixth-ranked Bowdoin won its 10th game of the season Wednesday, a 15-5 road victory over Colby. The Polar Bears (10-1) struck first with a pair of goals from Chris Berry and maintained a healthy lead over the Mules (3-7) for the rest of the contest.
Patrick Fitzgerald scored four goals and Jason Lach scored three and had an assist for Bowdoin. Casey Ryan added a goal and four assists, and Robert Hobbs made 11 saves for the visitors.
With the win, Bowdoin head coach Bill Mason becomes the first coach in program history to win 10 or more games in each of his first four seasons.
Women’s lacrosse
After Bowdoin (5-6) took a two-goal lead into halftime, Colby (9-2) rallied in Wednesday’s second half to play spoiler and gain an 8-5 road win.
Bowdoin had an advantage in shots (24-21), shots on goal (12-11) and forced turnovers (21-15), but Colby scored five unanswered goals at the end of the third and beginning of the fourth.
Four players scored for the Polar Bears, including Molly Reed, who scored twice. Julia Jardina and Gennie Littlejohn each netted two goals for the Mules.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.