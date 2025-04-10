A pair of Maine acoustic guitarists will play a benefit concert for the historic Winter Street Center in Bath.

Lisa Redfern and Matt Newberg will join forces for an acoustic concert at 7 p.m. Thursday, April 17, inside the center’s event hall. The concert benefits the continued restoration of the historic church building. The minimum suggested donation is $15 per person, and the doors open at 6:30 p.m.

Redfern is a West Bath native, teacher and songwriter with 12 solo recordings. She has opened for Livingston Taylor, Dave Mallett, The Roches, Cindy Kallet and Pete Seeger. Her recent album, “The Best Part,” released in March last year, made it onto several top 10 folk radio lists. It is a collection of nine original songs and three covers in folk, Americana and rootsy settings.

Redfern first performed with her folksinger father, Bob, who taught her how to play guitar at age 14. Throughout high school and college, she performed musical theater and formed a folk trio band.

Newberg started his musical career in Burlington, Vermont, while studying at the University of Vermont. Newberg released “Hollow Days” in 2019 and performs solo and with his band, The Hearts of Gold.

Winter Street Center is located at 880 Washington St. in Bath. More information about the benefit concert can be found at sagadahocpreservation.org.

Copy the Story Link