Mt. Ararat athletics starting a Hall of Honors

The athletic department is creating a display near Stadium Field to recognize the school’s athletic achievements. The inaugural class of 2025, for which the school is currently accepting nominations, will be recognized in the fall.

“After over 50 years in existence, Mt. Ararat High School is excited to finally see this Athletic Hall of Honors come to fruition,” athletic director Geoff Godo said in a statement. “MTA has a rich and storied tradition of athletic success throughout its history, and the Hall of Honors will allow us to showcase the very best of Eagles athletics thanks to the hard work and fundraising efforts of our community supporters.”

Those eligible for recognition include student-athletes who have been graduated for at least 10 years, coaches who have been retired for at least one year, teams at least 10 years removed from a championship season and athletic contributors of the past or present.

The nomination window will be open until May 9. More information about the eligibility criteria and nomination process can be found on the athletic department webpage.