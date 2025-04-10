Sign in or Subscribe See Offers


Sign In:


https://www.pressherald.com/2025/04/10/mt-ararat-athletics-starting-a-hall-of-honors

Mt. Ararat athletics starting a Hall of Honors

The school is accepting nominations for the inaugural class of 2025, which will be recognized in the fall.

Communities:
Posted
1 min read
Resize Font Font size +

The Mt. Ararat girls basketball team made school history this winter by winning the Class A state championship, but it’ll be at least a decade before the team can go into the school’s newly created Hall of Honors.

The athletic department is creating a display near Stadium Field to recognize the school’s athletic achievements. The inaugural class of 2025, for which the school is currently accepting nominations, will be recognized in the fall.

“After over 50 years in existence, Mt. Ararat High School is excited to finally see this Athletic Hall of Honors come to fruition,” athletic director Geoff Godo said in a statement. “MTA has a rich and storied tradition of athletic success throughout its history, and the Hall of Honors will allow us to showcase the very best of Eagles athletics thanks to the hard work and fundraising efforts of our community supporters.”

Those eligible for recognition include student-athletes who have been graduated for at least 10 years, coaches who have been retired for at least one year, teams at least 10 years removed from a championship season and athletic contributors of the past or present.

The nomination window will be open until May 9. More information about the eligibility criteria and nomination process can be found on the athletic department webpage.

Join the Conversation

Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.

filed under:
mt ararat eagles, times record sports

Related Stories
Latest Articles

© 2025 | All Rights Reserved | Press Herald