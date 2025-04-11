BRUNSWICK – Mr. Jaime Realubit Reatiraza, 86, passed away at Avita of Brunswick on Dec. 18, 2024. He is the husband of the late Ophelia (Nunez) Reatiraza.

Jaime was born April 22, 1938, in Luzon. the largest island in the Philippines. He grew up on a farm in the Bicol region, planting rice and tending water buffalo. He enlisted in the United States Navy in April 1960 with his first assignment at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii.

In 1964 Jaime met Ophelia who he married June 18, 1966. Ophelia and Jaime moved to different Naval stations throughout his career, with their final move being at Brunswick Naval Air Station in 1977 where he retired in 1980 with the rank of CPO.

Jaime’s Navy service included deployments on the USS Paul Revere (APA-248) and USS Midway (CV-41), and assignments with Operation Deep Freeze (1971) in Antarctica and the Pentagon. He received many commendations and Medals including Armed Forces Expeditionary, Navy Unit Commendation, Meritorious Unit Commendation, Republic of Vietnam Medal, National Defense Service Medal, Antarctica Service Medal and five Good Conduct Awards.

After retiring from the Navy in 1980, Jaime enrolled at Southern New Hampshire University (Graduating in 1983) and eventually worked as a security officer at the Bowdoin College Museum of Art for 18 years until he retired in 2008.

Jaime is survived by his children Lee Reatiraza, Jocelin Reatiraza and Joanna Reatiraza and their respective partners, Tobin Barr, Robert Augustine, and Trevor Bailey. He was predeceased by his grandson, Matthias Reatiraza Augustine, and survived by his grandchildren Enzo Augustine and Mayari Augustine.

Jaime’s Graveside Service with Military Honors will be held at the Maine Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 163 Mount Vernon Road, Augusta on April 22, 2025, at 12:00 noon. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited.

Arrangements and guidance are in the care of Stetson’s Funeral Home and Cremation Care, 12 Federal Street, Brunswick, Maine.

Condolences, memories, and photos may be shared with the family on the obituary page of the Stetson’s Funeral Home website, http://www.stetsonsfuneralhome.com.

