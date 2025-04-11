AUGUSTA – Gerald H. Reynolds, Sr., 86, passed away on April 3, 2025 at the Maine Verterans’ Home.

He was born on Augusta 22, 1938, the son of Carl and Ruth Reynolds. Gerald was born in Gardiner but grew up in Richmond. After graduation he went into the Army. He worked at Wadleigh, Sears, and B.I.W. where he retired. He coached Little League and was a Boy Scout leader. He also coached youth basketball and soccer. His hobby was collecting coins and trains. He was a Mason and a Shriner. He loved his family and loved doing things with them.

On Sept. 15, 1972, Gerald married Jennifer Jones, who he loved and cared for.

He is survived by his wife Jennifer as well as his children, Cathy Acord of Richmond, Robert Reynolds of Portland, Tim and Mary Reynolds of Alabama, Melissa McGuire of Farmingdale and Heidi Dennis and husband Nick of Augusta; grandchildren Matt Reynolds of Texas, Nicole Rines of Farmingdale, Stephen Caswell and his wife Brittany of Richmond, Alyssa Reynolds of Washington State, Katelynn Acord of Augusta, Michael Caswell and wife Elizabeth of Durham, Kerstie Reynolds of Florida and Norman McGuire of Farmingdale; great-grandchildren Olivia Reynolds of Texas, Autumn Caswell of Richmond, Ryker Caswell (Tiger) of Richmond, Paisley Caswell, Madelynn Caswell of Durham, Chase Rines of Farmingdale, Alea from Corinth, Robert, Colby of Clinton, and Weston Rines of Farmingdale; his brother Robert Reynolds and wife Carolyn of Brunswick; nieces Denise Nichisch of Massachusetts, Julie Baxter of Brunswick; as well as several nieces and nephews.

A special thanks to the Maine Veterans’ Home in Augusta and to their nurses and staff; they made his stay a comfortable one, and in his last days made his needs and ours with love and care.

A private burial will take place on May 17, 2025, and after there will be a Celebration of Gerald’s life at the Richmond Fire Department from 12 noon to 2 p.m.

Arrangements are under the care of Kincer Funeral Home, 130 Pleasant St., Richmond, ME 04357.

In lieu of flowers,

please make a donation

in Gerald’s honor to:

Kennebec Animal Shelter at https://pethavenlane.org/donate/

Copy the Story Link