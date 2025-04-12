The ability to roll a kayak or canoe in whitewater or the ocean is a great asset. A successful roll can make the difference between a very enjoyable paddling experience and an unpleasant swim. A failure to roll risks the loss of boat and paddle or worse.

The kayak roll was developed by Inuits for use when hunting seals and other marine mammals. Although first documented by European sailors during voyages along the coast of Greenland in the 1500s; the life or death survival skill likely evolved centuries before.

When the sport of kayaking gained popularity in Europe and the United States in the 20th Century, rolling became increasingly important. Rolling is often included in kayak instruction courses and many serious whitewater and sea kayakers learn the invaluable maneuver. For most kayakers, possessing a reliable roll is an important factor in determining the difficulty level of the paddling they’re willing to attempt.

People are usually surprised to learn that canoes can be rolled. In fact, canoes can’t be effectively rolled without the aid of floatation bags filling much of the boat. Even if a paddler is able to roll an empty canoe, it’s rendered essentially unnavigable when filled with several hundred pounds of water. The origin of canoe rolling is unclear, but a Georgia paddler named Nolan Whitesell is generally credited with popularizing the technique in the early 1980s.

When I began paddling difficult whitewater in a canoe in the late 1980s, I was very fortunate to associate with a group of paddlers who had perfected rolling solo whitewater canoes. The realization that I could capsize and roll up without the need to wrestle my canoe ashore and empty it was a game changer.

From my viewpoint, rolling a canoe is more difficult than a kayak. Canoes are generally larger, navigated with single-blade paddles and operators must be strapped in. Kayaks are normally sleeker, propelled with double-blade paddles, and have spray skirts. I find rolling a sea kayak more difficult than a whitewater kayak primarily because of the difference in size. However, I know sea kayakers who have superb rolls that are extremely reliable. Tandem kayaks and canoes can also be rolled but require near perfect teamwork.

No one has a roll that is 100% reliable and turbulent conditions can make executing one very difficult. Based on my experience and that of several friends, the quality and effectiveness of the roll seems to diminish with age. Practice is important.

In the past, my outdoor club, the Penobscot Paddle & Chowder Society (PPCS), organized rolling sessions in pools around the state. However, for the last two years, Skowhegan Outdoors has sponsored rolling practice and instruction at a pool in the Alfond Youth and Community Center (AYCC) in Waterville during the month of March. The timing is important because whitewater paddling in Maine generally begins in March and sea kayaking soon follows.

Many Chowderheads with the PPCS were anxious to participate in the Skowhegan Outdoors’

scheduled rolling sessions this spring. Some wanted to learn to roll, others were trying to improve their skills, and a few of us older members were attempting to regain an effective roll we’d seemingly lost. A couple of very unpleasant cold water swims at the beginning of the past two paddling seasons has motivated me to improve the quality and reliability of my kayak roll.

For many people, rolling is counter-intuitive and difficult to learn. The first challenge for paddlers is to discipline themselves to remain in their boat when capsizing. Once that fear is overcome, the process of twisting the body to elevate the paddle above water is next. Rotating the hips in harmony with using the paddle as leverage to move the boat upwards is the final step. It’s not easy. Having assistance is the best way to learn or practice.

A large group of paddlers assembled at the pool at AYCC in late March. Skowhegan Outdoors manager, Amber Albe, organized the event and provided instruction for those who needed it. Canoeists, kayakers and sea kayakers practiced their rolls. Some were successful while others struggled and needed help; most came away more confident. Now, we have to execute when it counts.

My book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” narrates the nine most exciting whitewater escapades in Maine.

Ron Chase resides in Topsham. His latest book, “Maine Al Fresco: The Fifty Finest Outdoor Adventures in Maine” is available at northcountrypress.com/maine-al-fresco or in bookstores and through online retailers. His previous books are “The Great Mars Hill Bank Robbery” and “Mountains for Mortals — New England.” Visit his website at ronchaseoutdoors.com or he can be reached at ronchaseoutdoors@comcast.net.

