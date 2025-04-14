Brunswick Police arrested a Harpswell man in connection with a December car crash that killed a man from Yarmouth.

Jeremy Saxton, 45, of Harpswell, was arrested Saturday and charged with manslaughter, aggravated driving to endanger, aggravated criminal mischief and criminal speed (driving 30 mph or more over the speed limit).

The crash happened on the morning of Dec. 11, 2024, on Pleasant Hill Road at the intersection with Baribeau Drive in Brunswick. Saxton was driving west when Donald Harding, 75, of Yarmouth, pulled into his vehicle’s path, according to Brunswick Police Chief Scott Stewart.

Harding died at the scene. Saxton wasn’t injured, Stewart said.

Saxton was driving a 2019 Chevrolet pickup during the time of the accident, and Harding was driving a 2013 Ford Edge. Both drivers were wearing seatbelts and their air bags had deployed, police said.

Following his arrest Saturday, Saxton was transported to Cumberland County Jail and posted $10,000 cash bail, Stewart said.

