In Maine, only 7.1% of adults with autism hold jobs. We need to do better for our Mainers with disabilities. We have a huge opportunity here. This is why LD 46 (An Act to Establish a Grant Program to Increase Postsecondary Educational Opportunities for Students with Intellectual or Developmental Disabilities or Autism Spectrum Disorder) is so important. This bill is designed to support young people with intellectual disabilities to further their education, get on-the-job training and prepare them for work outside of the home.

Adults with intellectual disabilities deserve access to meaningful employment. Support that is needed is the conversations around how to answer questions in an interview, how to shake hands, smile, make eye contact and the list goes on. How does one address conflict in the workplace and still be seen as a valuable employee? Some employers do not give constructive feedback out of fear of coming across as derogatory toward employees with disabilities. Employers may just decrease their hours or put them on easier assignments where they are less seen by customers.

I happen to be a mother of an adult with an intellectual disability, and I have been able to talk to other families of adults with disabilities and several people have raised these issues. The time has come to break down barriers and unlock greater opportunities for adults with intellectual disabilities. LD 46 will award grants to schools like community colleges and state universities to support adult students. These would fund the support programs and implement more programming for future successes for adults with autism and/or intellectual/developmental disabilities.

This will unlock a large pool of untapped talent that can help Maine businesses thrive. It also leads to increased financial independence and less need for government waivers/state funding for basic needs.

Many young adults with intellectual disabilities possess exceptional skills and abilities. This bill will support individuals to identify those strengths and find jobs where those skills are valued. With job coaching and training, the employee can be molded to be successful and hold a job longer and longer. The average length of employment is two years for those with intellectual disabilities, where typically the average length of employment is four-and-a-half years. This is attributed to challenges with communication, lack of social interaction and no support for workplace accommodations.

There are waivers already in place with the Department of Health and Human Services that can move this funding quickly into postsecondary institutions. Creating the Inclusive Higher Education Grant Program would meet the needs of adults graduating high school this year. This bill stands to impact the lives of hundreds of adults and their families supporting them. When we support Mainers to work, it enhances the economy and puts less of a strain on taxpayers. Lawmakers must not pass on this program. Contact your legislator and tell them you support this bill.

Katrina Wozich is a Wiscasset resident.

