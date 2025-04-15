There’s a quiet ache many Maine communities feel today — not from a single event, but from a slow, steady shift. You notice it when a local high school graduation gets smaller each year. When the town store closes early because there’s no one to work. Or when a neighbor’s grandchild leaves for college and never moves back.

Maine is proud of its deep roots and generational ties. We are a state where hard work, close-knit communities and respect for the land are part of everyday life. But we also face a hard truth: Too many young people are leaving and not enough are staying — or coming back. Many want to live here. It’s just too expensive to do so.

This isn’t just a demographic challenge. It’s a serious threat to our economy, our workforce and our future. If we want strong schools, thriving small businesses, working forests and farms, and vibrant downtowns, we need to make Maine a place where young people can build a life — and want to.

That means doing more than just hoping they’ll return. It means making smart, intentional investments in the things that matter most: education, housing, job opportunities and community.

First, we need to expand career pathways that lead to fulfilling, family-sustaining jobs — whether that’s through apprenticeships, trades programs or partnerships between local employers and community colleges. We need to create foundations for young Mainers to become business owners by prioritizing economics and personal finance courses in our schools.

Second, we must address the housing crunch that’s hitting young families especially hard. In many towns, affordable starter homes are almost nonexistent. Rent is up and homeownership feels out of reach for too many. That’s why I’ve introduced and backed legislation to increase investment in affordable housing for Maine’s workforce.

Third, we must expand access to reliable, affordable child care. No young parent can afford to stay in Maine if child care costs more than their paycheck or is impossible to find. Supporting families also means supporting the early educators who make this work possible. I know that when we support Maine families, we’re not just helping individuals; we’re strengthening the fabric of our communities.

Finally, we have to stop pretending that rural life and opportunity are incompatible. From remote work to small-scale farming, small businesses, space exploration or tech startups, there is so much potential in Maine’s small towns and cities — if we support it. That’s why I’m focused on legislation that supports local entrepreneurs, improves rural infrastructure, modernizes and local farms.

We won’t reverse the trend overnight. But we can take meaningful steps, right now, to build the kind of future where young Mainers see a path forward in the place they call home. I believe in Maine’s next generation. And I believe our best days are still ahead — not behind.

I say all of this as someone who thought I would never be able to afford (or have the opportunity) to return home to Maine. I hope that our work here in Augusta ensures young Mainers don’t just leave with a suitcase, but instead return with a future and a plan to stay.

Mattie Daughtry represents state Senate District 23, which covers Brunswick, Chebeague Island, Freeport, Harpswell, Pownal and part of Yarmouth. She also serves as Maine’s Senate president. She can be reached at Mattie.Daughtry@legislature.maine.gov or 287-1515.

