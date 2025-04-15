A bill introduced Friday would reshape the leadership of the Midcoast Regional Redevelopment Authority, the organization responsible for Brunswick Landing.

If passed, the bill would amend the goals of the authority to require it to engage in “environmental stewardship.” It would also restructure the authority’s board of trustees, an 11-member body appointed by the governor and confirmed by the Legislature.

Brunswick Landing is the site of an August 2024 firefighting foam spill that released 51,450 gallons of foam laced with toxic forever chemicals. The redeveloped naval air base is now home to businesses, residences and the Brunswick Executive Airport. MRRA was established by state law to manage the transition of the former air station, which was decommissioned in 2011.

The bill would increase membership of the MRRA’s board of trustees to 14 members by:

• Adding a voting member appointed by the chairperson of the Brunswick Town Council.

• Requiring the governor to appoint an additional commissioner of a state department to the body.

• Adding a nonvoting member who is a senator or representative from Brunswick or Topsham.

The law currently states that at least seven appointees to the board of trustees must be residents of Androscoggin, Cumberland or Sagadahoc counties. It also states that one member should be a commissioner of a department of state government. Charlotte Mace, director of the Maine Office of Business Development, currently sits on the board.

The bill would remove the requirement that seven appointees represent Androscoggin, Cumberland or Sagadahoc counties. Instead, at least four appointees would be required to be residents of Brunswick, Brunswick town officials or Brunswick business owners.

The bill also would remove certain permitting exemptions around environmental impacts that apply to Brunswick Landing as a former military facility. It would also remove liability exemptions that MRRA board members and employees hold in case of another environmental incident.

Another section requires any transfers of property within the former base to be subject to the Maine Uniform Environmental Covenants Act, which provides a structure for environmental land use.

The bill, LD 1637, proposed by state Senate President Mattie Daughtry, D-Brunswick, is co-sponsored by Maine Reps. Dan Ankeles and Poppy Arford, both D-Brunswick, among others.

“MRRA’s work directly impacts the health and well-being of Brunswick and its immediate neighbors,” Daughtry said in an emailed statement about the bill.

“LD 1637 will finally give community members a true say in what happens on the former naval air base and provide vital public health and environmental protections. It also stands as a powerful reminder that the absence of transparent, responsible governance can have serious, real-world consequences.”

Brunswick lawmakers are also backing three bills intended to prevent another accidental release of AFFF. The bills call for a statewide foam inventory (LD 400); a state-run voluntary foam collection, storage and disposal program (LD 222); and removal of foam concentrate that remains at the former Brunswick Naval Air Station (LD 407).

Asked for comment Monday, MRRA Executive Director Daniel Stevenson said he was reviewing the bill.

