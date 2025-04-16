Brunswick’s Oasis Free Clinics recently received a $5,000 donation from Martin’s Point Health Care to support its ongoing mission of providing free, quality health care to uninsured individuals in the Midcoast.
The gift from Martin’s Point will enhance the vital health care services provided by Oasis Free Clinics, which offers free medical, dental, vision and mental health care to those without adequate access to services.
“We are incredibly grateful to Martin’s Point for their generous donation and continued support,” Anita Ruff, executive director of Oasis Free Clinics, said in a prepared release. “This contribution allows us to extend our reach, providing crucial health care to our neighbors in need and ensuring our services remain accessible to all members of the community. Our long-term partnership with Martin’s Point is a testament to their commitment to improving health and well-being in Midcoast Maine.”
In addition to the monetary donation, Martin’s Point is also sponsoring the Brunswick in Bloom Garden Tour, an event that showcases the beauty of local gardens while supporting area organizations. The event offers a unique opportunity for community members to explore some of the most stunning gardens in Brunswick while contributing to the work of local nonprofits, such as Oasis Free Clinics.
“Supporting Oasis Free Clinics and sponsoring the Brunswick in Bloom Garden Tour is a natural extension of our commitment to improving the health and vitality of our community,” said Steve Amendo, chief marketing and communications officer at Martin’s Point. “We are honored to partner with Oasis Free Clinics in helping provide life-changing health care to those who need it most.”
The Brunswick in Bloom Garden Tour will be from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on July 19, and proceeds from the event will benefit Oasis Free Clinics.
For more information about Oasis Free Clinics, visit oasisfreeclinics.org or call 721-9277. To learn more about Martin’s Point Health Care and their community initiatives, visit martinspoint.org.
