Celtic harpist Alex Bigney as Kirkmount will present a concert in the Reading Room of the Rockland Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24.
Kirkmount is a forgotten village in the hills of Nova Scotia. The white-washed church on the hill and the little graveyard are still there, but much of MacLellan’s Mountain has once again returned to woods and barrens. The scattered stone foundations now hold families of spruce and maple and the memories of a few old-timers who return to visit their home.
The one-room schoolhouse where folks danced strathspeys and reels all night to fiddles and the percussive banging of the piano is gone, but the Bigney family still plays the kind of music their grandpa, great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa played there. That Scotch snap, the irregular spikey rhythms and lingering melancholy notes once again paint memories and make feet tap.
Alex Bigney has lived with his family in the Midcoast area for 10 years. He and his sons, Alex and Noah, love to play together and share their tradition.
The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. This event is free and open to the public. For more information or with questions, email pking@rocklandmaine.gov or call 594-0310.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Join the Conversation
We believe it’s important to offer commenting on certain stories as a benefit to our readers. At its best, our comments sections can be a productive platform for readers to engage with our journalism, offer thoughts on coverage and issues, and drive conversation in a respectful, solutions-based way. It’s a form of open discourse that can be useful to our community, public officials, journalists and others. Read more...
We do not enable comments on everything — exceptions include most crime stories, and coverage involving personal tragedy or sensitive issues that invite personal attacks instead of thoughtful discussion.
For those stories that we do enable discussion, our system may hold up comments pending the approval of a moderator for several reasons, including possible violation of our guidelines. As the Maine Trust’s digital team reviews these comments, we ask for patience.
Comments are managed by our staff during regular business hours Monday through Friday and limited hours on Saturday and Sunday. Comments held for moderation outside of those hours may take longer to approve.
By joining the conversation, you are agreeing to our commenting policy and terms of use. More information is found on our FAQs.
You can modify your screen name here.
Show less
Join the Conversation
Please sign into your Press Herald account to participate in conversations below. If you do not have an account, you can register or subscribe. Questions? Please see our FAQs.