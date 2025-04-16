Celtic harpist Alex Bigney as Kirkmount will present a concert in the Reading Room of the Rockland Public Library at 6 p.m. Thursday, April 24.

Kirkmount is a forgotten village in the hills of Nova Scotia. The white-washed church on the hill and the little graveyard are still there, but much of MacLellan’s Mountain has once again returned to woods and barrens. The scattered stone foundations now hold families of spruce and maple and the memories of a few old-timers who return to visit their home.

The one-room schoolhouse where folks danced strathspeys and reels all night to fiddles and the percussive banging of the piano is gone, but the Bigney family still plays the kind of music their grandpa, great-grandpa and great-great-grandpa played there. That Scotch snap, the irregular spikey rhythms and lingering melancholy notes once again paint memories and make feet tap.

Alex Bigney has lived with his family in the Midcoast area for 10 years. He and his sons, Alex and Noah, love to play together and share their tradition.

The Rockland Public Library is located at 80 Union St. This event is free and open to the public. For more information or with questions, email pking@rocklandmaine.gov or call 594-0310.

