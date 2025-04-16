The internet provider Fidium is expanding its all-fiber internet network in Bath, with construction scheduled to begin as soon as April 18 to bring high-speed internet to more than 9,600 homes and businesses.

Construction requires installing new fiber optic lines along roads and in public utility areas and may include digging and climbing of utility poles. Crews will be working along the edge of private property within the public right-of-way and/or public utility easements. This work may require temporary traffic detours and some noise and dust. Paint markings and/or flags may be placed in areas where construction is active. Flags will be removed once work is complete in the area.

“The wait is nearly over, as Fidium’s future-proof network expansion will bring all-new opportunities and benefits to Bath,” Sarah Davis, vice president of Market Development for Fidium said in a prepared release. “Featuring superior speeds, low latency and high reliability, fiber technology is transformative for communities. New fiber access empowers entertainment, educational and economic opportunities that were previously not accessible. Fidium expansion will bridge the digital divide, upgrading locations to access fiber connectivity and all the accompanying entertainment and lifestyle benefits.”

Today, more than 360,000 Maine homes and businesses have access to Fidium, including Brunswick and Harpswell, with more connectivity coming soon for more locations across the state. Check service availability at fidiumfiber.com.

Fiber broadband is a future-proof technology, with networks more sustainable than other technologies and with significantly lower power needs and reduced use of plastics, Fidium said in a prepared release. The company also said fiber networks require less overall repair and maintenance and boasts up to 67% faster repair times than other wired technologies.

More information on the fiber build progress will be shared with town and city officials, as well as residents. Mailers, door hangers and construction alerts will be distributed to keep the public informed, and Fidium representatives will be visiting neighborhoods to share more about what to expect during construction and how to sign up to be the first notified as soon as service is ready to install.

Residents with specific construction questions or concerns can call 1-877-769-4771.

